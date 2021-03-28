TURBOTVILLE – You would be hard pressed to find a program that was more affected by last year’s COVID-19 shutdown than Warrior Run’s baseball team.
Although the Defenders struggled through a one-win campaign in 2019, Warrior Run’s team, which featured six talented seniors, was anticipating a much better performance (and more wins) in 2020 before the pandemic dashed any hope of that ever happening.
Now with two-thirds of his starting lineup gone, Warrior Run head coach Harold Raup enters a much different seventh season at the helm of the Defenders than the one he would have enjoyed a year ago.
Regardless, Raup’s anticipation for the upcoming Heartland Athletic Conference Division II season has not dampened.
“The coaching staff and I are really excited for the season, for two reasons. One, we didn’t play last year and two, it’s fun to coach these young men who are really working hard. It will be fun watching them grow throughout the season,” said Raup.
“Last season was difficult for our seniors. They had high expectations of returning to the playoffs (after a long absence). With the graduation of our six senior starters, we will be a very young team this season.”
Once again, the goal of the team is to reach the postseason. And despite the problems presented by COVID, the team will also be playing all its games on the road.
“I think the outlook this year will depend on how we handle 20 away games. With the new school being built, we will be playing all our games away,” said Raup. “The goals are always the same every year: make the playoffs and be in the running for the league title.
“To meet our goals, we will need everyone to play as one team not as individuals. A team can beat individuals any day,” added Warrior Run’s coach, who also noted that the Defenders will need to play good defense this season in order to compete.
Naturally, Warrior Run’s senior trio of infielder/pitcher Michael Buck and outfielders Ethan Litchard and Jake Byers will be relied upon to lead the team this season.
“Our three seniors will need to help our young, inexperienced varsity players through some adversity this season,” said Raup. “Because our weakness is our inexperience.”
Among the team’s 14 sophomores and freshmen, expected to step up this season include sophomore infielder/pitcher Mason Sheesley, sophomore infielder Hunter Saul and freshman Aiden Lewis.
“(Mason, Hunter and Aiden) will play a huge role in replacing three-year starters,” said Raup. “Our pitching, with Buck and Sheesley, will be a strength of the team’s.”
And instead of competing in the HAC-III this season, Warrior Run will be lumped into an expanded HAC-II (the PHAC made each sport into a two-division format due to COVID mitigation and prevention), which will make the season even more challenging for the Defenders.
“With the league going with only two divisions, it will be a tough conference,” said Raup. “Loyalsock and Hughesville will be the teams to beat. Also, with Casey Waller back coaching a South Williamsport you know he will have that team ready.”
Warrior Run is slated to open its season at 4:30 p.m. March 29 at Lewisburg’s newly constructed, and dedicated, Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Harold Raup, 7th season.
Assistant coaches:
Matt Burrows, Tim Preisch, Craig Watson and Todd Brouse.
Last season’s records (from 2019):
1-19, 0-10 HAC-III.
Key losses from last season:
Kade Anzulavich, Braden Bomberger, Tyler Pick, Elliot Kelchner, Denver Beachel and Hayden Woland.
Returning starters:
Michael Buck, sr., 3B/P; Ethan Litchard, sr. OF.
Remaining roster: Jake Byers, sr., OF; Tanner Confair, jr., IF; Logan Rager, jr., OF/P; Logan Smedley, jr.; Hunter Saul, so., IF; Mason Sheesley, so., SS/2B/P; Julian Ditty, so., OF; Aiden Lewis, fr.; Isaac Sherman, fr.; Carter Marr, fr.; Ryan Foura, fr.; Austin Bryson, fr.; Damian Brown, fr.; Camden Yoder, fr.; Tyler Cotner, fr.; Owen Reese, fr.; Logan Shrawder, fr.; Branden Rupert, fr.
