MECHANICSBURG — The season opener presented by Hoosier at Williams Grove Speedway will now take place at 7:30 tonight, when for the first time ever the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars appear at the track in March.
Never before have the Outlaws stars gotten to shine at Williams Grove this early in the season, much less in the coveted opening day event but tonight’s $10,000 to win show will put an end to the spring oval absence by the circuit.
Just five Outlaws events have been held since the 2023 tour kicked off in Florida back in February, all having been run at Volusia Speedway Park.
Current point leader David Gravel has scored three of the five, with other wins going to Carson Macedo and James McFadden.
Outlaws winners at Williams Grove last season were Lance Dewease (3), Brent Marks and Brad Sweet.
The earliest Outlaws event ever run at Williams Grove Speedway occurred on May 11, 2012, when Fred Rahmer took a 25-lap main event aboard the No. 51.
Indiana’s Justin Peck scored the season opener at Williams Grove Speedway last year and has already been to victory lane in the area this season.
Over the years, no driver has stood in Opening Day victory lane at Williams Grove more than Fred Rahmer of Salfordville. He took his first of six lidlifter wins in 1997, with his last coming in 2013.
Williams Grove Speedway will spin off the only show of the season at the track for super late models on Friday night, March 24, when the ULMS circuit competes.
The super lates will race for $3,500 to win in a show that also includes the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.
And then the 358 small block modifieds will make a return to Williams Grove on March 31, sharing the card with the 410 sprint cars.
