MECHANICSBURG — The season opener presented by Hoosier at Williams Grove Speedway will now take place at 7:30 tonight, when for the first time ever the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars appear at the track in March.

Never before have the Outlaws stars gotten to shine at Williams Grove this early in the season, much less in the coveted opening day event but tonight’s $10,000 to win show will put an end to the spring oval absence by the circuit.

