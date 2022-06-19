SELINSGROVE — Gregg Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, scored the $5,000 victory in Saturday night’s 24th Annual Jeff’s Auto Body Late Model Open at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The victory in the 35-lap open was the fourth of Satterlee’s career at Selinsgrove, and he became the sixth different late model winner in as many races at the track this season.
Second-place starter Bryan Bernheisel pulled into the early lead at the start. He was chased by fourth-place starter Gregg Satterlee for the first two laps until Satterlee made the winning pass using the outside lane down the backstretch on lap three.
Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, made it back-to-back wins in the 20-lap limited late model feature. He also won the 10-lap Lil’ Bob’s Dash for Cash.
At the start of the limited late model feature, a violent crash in turn four collected six cars, including Todd Snook who barrel rolled his race car multiple times. Snook and all other drivers escaped injury.
For the complete restart, polesitter Yoder pulled into the lead and never looked back.
Levi Vial, of Bloomsburg, won his second career race at Selinsgrove in the 12-lap roadrunner event.
Selinsgrove Speedway is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on Sunbury Eagles Club Night feature the super late models, limited late models, mid-Atlantic modifieds and return of the pro stocks in the C.W. Smith Memorial. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.