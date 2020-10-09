Junior high football
Milton 18, Warrior Run 6
at Milton
Warrior Run scoring: Griffin Harrington 39 pass to Stone Allison.
Milton scoring: Chris Doyle 77 run; Doyle 5 run; Izayah Minium, 47 run.
Milton offensive stats: Doyle, 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs; Minium, 5 carries for 71 yards; Lucas Ditty, 1 carry for 2 yards; Dominic Lytle, 4 carries for 13 yards; Monty Fisher, 6 carries for 13 yards.
Milton defensive stats: Lytle, 7 tackles, 1 INT; Heydan Patterson, 7 tackles; Dylan Vadasz, 4 tackles and 1 sack; Lane Strawser, 1 sack; Doyle, 1 INT; Talen Strous, fumble recovery.
Next game: Milton is at home against Lewisburg on Oct. 15.
