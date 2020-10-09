Junior high football

Milton 18, Warrior Run 6

at Milton

Warrior Run scoring: Griffin Harrington 39 pass to Stone Allison.

Milton scoring: Chris Doyle 77 run; Doyle 5 run; Izayah Minium, 47 run.

Milton offensive stats: Doyle, 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs; Minium, 5 carries for 71 yards; Lucas Ditty, 1 carry for 2 yards; Dominic Lytle, 4 carries for 13 yards; Monty Fisher, 6 carries for 13 yards.

Milton defensive stats: Lytle, 7 tackles, 1 INT; Heydan Patterson, 7 tackles; Dylan Vadasz, 4 tackles and 1 sack; Lane Strawser, 1 sack; Doyle, 1 INT; Talen Strous, fumble recovery.

Next game: Milton is at home against Lewisburg on Oct. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.