Larson claims back-to-back Port Royal victories

PORT ROYAL — The ink hadn’t even dried on the page before Kyle Larson had another accomplishment to be written in his 2020 book of dirt racing records.
Less than 24 hours after winning the opening night of the Nittany Showdown at Port Royal Speedway on Friday, Larson swept the weekend by winning Saturday night’s $15,000-to-win finale, earning his 20th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory. He is now tied with Greg Hodnett for 27th on the series all-time wins list.
His victory didn’t come without a pinch of luck, though. While Larson had the dominate car Friday night, Brent Marks, of Myerstown, did what few have been able to do all year during Saturday night’s race, he passed Larson for the lead.
It first took 27 laps of eye-widening racing to get to the point.
When the 30-lap feature commenced, Lance Dewease pulled ahead with the lead and Larson wasted little time to catapult himself from fourth to second on the opening lap. Dewease used the clean air to his advantage and gapped Larson by about a second in the opening laps. However, he almost lost everything when he hit the wall in turn two.
Keeping his throttle control and steering in line, Dewease was able to recover from his mistake and continue with no issues. The only problem it presented for him was it allowed Larson to close in. And once Larson had Dewease within reach, his charge was imminent.
Larson and Dewease waged a two-lap war for the lead on laps nine and 10 before Larson prevailed as the victor.
On a restart with 14 laps to go, Marks was poised to be the one to make Larson lose. He powered around the outside of Sheldon Haudenschild to take third and then made quick work of Dewease to steal second. Larson pulled away to about a second lead, but Marks had the high side mastered and cut a tenth of a second off Larson’s lead each lap.
Larson got held up by the lap car of Spencer Bayston while trying to pass him around the bottom, giving Marks a surprising run around the top to power around Larson for the lead down the backstretch. Seconds later, yellow lights flashed around the track for Kerry Madsen, who stopped on the track with a right front issue. With the lap not completed, Larson was able to keep the lead for the restart.
When the green flag waved for the final time Saturday night, Larson launched ahead of Marks on the start and pulled away to his 12th World of Outlaws victory of the season in 24 starts, and 41st dirt racing victory in 81 starts this year.
Brad Sweet’s eighth-place finish was good enough to help his Kasey Kahne Racing team reclaim the points lead for the team championship from Jason Johnson Racing.
Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record
NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it.
Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after Hamilton took a record-equaling 91st win Sunday, in Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix.
“Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,” Hamilton said.
Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.
Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads the championship by 69 points with six races to go.
It was the first F1 race since 2013 at the Nürburgring in Germany and was named the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.
After Hamilton matched Schumacher’s record in front of a German crowd at a track where Schumacher won five times, he can surpass it on a track where F1 has never raced before. The Algarve circuit in Portimao, Portugal, hosts its first race Oct. 25.
