SELINSGROVE — Since the inception of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco in 2014, there has never been a sanctioned event at Selinsgrove Speedway. That will change in March.
Management of Selinsgrove Speedway and the STSS have announced the Saturday, March 20, “Icebreaker” event at the Snyder County half-mile oval will be part of the 2021 STSS schedule.
Both the STSS-sanctioned Modifieds and Crate 602 Sportsman will be in competition at the event.
STSS Modifieds race 40 laps for $5,000 to win. STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner.
The event takes place one day prior to the scheduled STSS Modified 40-lap event at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, March 21.
Modifieds have not competed at Selinsgrove Speedway since March 2013 in a small-block Modified event won by Duane Howard. An unsanctioned event was scheduled for last March but ultimately fell to COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.