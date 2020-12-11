MILTON - Four and a half hours before Governor Tom Wolf's mandate to suspend the winter sports season goes into effect, the girls basketball teams from Milton and Line Mountain took to the court Friday night for the first, and final time until after the holidays.
That scenario made the night's nonleague matchup all that more important for the Black Panthers and the Eagles, who were playing one of the few games still in action after most of the slate was wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Milton went into the three-week break on a very positive note, as the Black Panthers got contributions up and down its lineup to post a 43-12 victory over Line Mountain inside The Jungle.
"Yeah, I was super impressed with the effort my girls played with. I thought our defensive intensity was outstanding and I thought we handled the ball really well, and for the most part we didn't turn the ball over," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "I thought we were a little nervous, you could tell there were some first-game jitters and a new season, but once we settled in the girls did a tremendous job.
"I'm grateful we were able to get one game in. I know the kids want to play and they've been working hard, and they are excited for the season - I'm hoping we have it - but the girls certainly have to be impressed with their effort and their performance tonight," added Davis.
The game was competitive early, but it didn't last long however.
A buzzer-beating layup by Line Mountain's Kylie Klinger at the end of the first quarter brought the Eagles to within 11-8 after Milton's Crystal Hamilton scored four points and Leah Walter had three to open the first quarter.
The second quarter was a much different story for Line Mountain as the Eagles scored just a single point.
On the other side, Hamilton, Raulerys Vega-Garcia and Morgan Reiner scored four points apiece in the period as Milton built its lead to 27-9 going into the half.
"We competed pretty well up until (the second quarter). They outscored us 16-1 in the second quarter and it just kind of spiraled from there and we had a hard time," said Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy. "Milton played great and they beat us at some things we thought we might be able to do like run the floor. We didn't get any easy buckets that way and they made it hard - their defense played great and they kept us from getting any flow of offense the whole game, so a lot of credit to them."
Hamilton kept piling it on for Milton in the third quarter as she added six points to finish with a game-high 14 points. But the dagger for Line Mountain came at the end of the period when the Black Panthers' Kiersten Stork sunk a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the hosts a 43-10 lead.
A total of nine players scored at least two points for Milton in the game.
Not a bad way to end 2020 for the Black Panthers.
"I thought we had contributions from nine kids throughout the game, and our freshman (Abby Kitchen) didn't look overwhelmed at all today. She played composed and made a lot of good decisions," said Davis. "But I thought we played really well as a team. I thought our help defense was outstanding and seeing the court and moving without the ball and getting those easy looks was really helpful to us.
"I'm sure this is the result that the girls wanted, and now we just have to wait and see I guess," added Davis. "The downfall of that is you lose all that momentum after a nice win, and now you have to sit and wait for over three weeks until we can play agai0n. But it was great to get a win to start the year out."
For Lundy and his girls, the next three weeks will be all about finding who they are as a team, as well as extensively studying the playbook.
"We have an extended break and we'll use this game as motivation to figure out (what team we are)," said Lundy. "Hopefully when we come back in three weeks we are re-energized and focused and more confident in our ability to execute our plays. I told the girls to spend time studying the playbook and be as active as they can during the layoff and be ready to go in January.
Milton 43, Line Mountain 12
at Milton
Line Mountain (0-1) 12
Sage Hoover 1 3-5 5; Kylie Klinger 2 0-0 4; Kyleen Michael 0 2-2 2; Liberty Downs 0 1-2 1; Liz Spieles 1 0-0 2; Jaya London 0 0-0 0; Hannah Ruchaniemi 0 0-0 0; Mya Cortelyou 0 0-0 0; Kyleigh Masser 0 0-0 0; Brooke Jenks 0 0-0 0; Ashlyn Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4-9 12.
3-point goals: None.
Milton (1-0) 43
Crystal Hamilton 7 0-0 14; Larissa Shearer 0 2-4 2; Leah Walter 2 1-2 5; Kiersten Stork 1 1-2 4; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Morgan Reiner 3 0-0 6; Abby Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kylie Wagner 1 0-0 2; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 2-4 4; Jacklyn Hopple 0 0-0 0; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Kelly Hause 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-14 43.
3-point goals: Stork.
Score by quarters
Line Mtn.;8;1;1;2 - 12
Milton;11;16;15;0 - 43
JV score: Milton, 39-21. High scorers: Milton, Wagner, 10; LM, Brooke Barwick, 8.
