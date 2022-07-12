POTTSVILLE — Due to the potential for severe weather, the Super DIRTcar series has postponed a race scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13, at Big Diamond Speedway.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m., with hot laps taking place at 6:30 and racing starting at 7:30.
The race will mark the series first at Big Diamond since 2009. The feature on the 3/8th-mile track will be 75 laps in length and pay $7,500 to win. Thus far in 2022, the series has featured six different winners in six points-paying races, and 10 different winners in 11 overall races.
Though the series has not made many trips to Big time, there is some established history. Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion Matt Sheppard won the coveted 2014 Coal Cracker race at the track. Series Rookie of the Year contender and Pennsylvania native Alex Yankowski won in 2021. Fellow Rookie of the Year contender and Pennsylvania driver Mike Gular was the track champion in 2020.
Sheppard, Max McLaughlin and Mat Williamson are the current top three drivers in points.
