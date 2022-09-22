SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the 2022 season tonight and Saturday, Sept. 24, with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars. For the first time in 30 years, the speedway’s crown jewel race will be a two-day event, with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line.

Friday night’s preliminary race for the 410 sprint cars is being sponsored by Heister House Millworks & Cabinetry of Mt. Pleasant Mills and will also feature the super late models in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win.

