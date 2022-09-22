SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the 2022 season tonight and Saturday, Sept. 24, with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars. For the first time in 30 years, the speedway’s crown jewel race will be a two-day event, with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line.
Friday night’s preliminary race for the 410 sprint cars is being sponsored by Heister House Millworks & Cabinetry of Mt. Pleasant Mills and will also feature the super late models in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win.
The winner of tonight’s 25-lap sprint car race will collect $6,000 and will be an automatic qualifier as well as in the redraw for Saturday’s Open. Pit gates at 4:30 p.m. today, with time trials starting at 7:45 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 5:30.
Saturday will showcase the sprint cars in the 40-lap Nace Memorial National Open, presented by Mountain Ridge Metals of Millersburg. In celebration of the race’s 40th running and as a tribute to Nace — the speedway’s only five-time sprint car track champion while driving the Camel Express No. 26 —the winner will earn $26,000, the biggest winner’s share for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in Central Pennsylvania this season.
The Fast Tees Fast Time Award in memory of Jim Nace will pay $300. The Nace family is also giving away five $50 cash prizes to fans in honor of Nace’s five track championships. Sprint car heats on Saturday will pay $100 to win. Tow money for the 410 sprint cars will be $200 both nights.
The PASS 305 sprint cars will join the 410 sprint cars on Saturday’s card, starting at 7 p.m. Pit gates and advanced ticket holder gates open at 4 p.m., with all general admission gates opening at 4:30.
Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, is the two-time defending Jim Nace Memorial National Open champion. He became the 20th different driver to win the race since it started in 1983, with the late Maynard Yingst, of Linglestown, scoring victories in the first three opens. Fred Rahmer, of Salfordville, is the event’s only five-time winner.
The rain date for Saturday’s show only will be Sunday, Sept. 25, if needed.
Williams Grove Open Oct. 1
MECHANICSBURG — The champion of the 1987 Williams Grove Speedway National Open, Joey Allen of Hanover, will be the guest of honor and honorary starter for the 60th anniversary event, to be held Saturday, Oct. 1.
Allen will unfurl the green flag on the $75,000 to win, 40-lap Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open sanctioned by the World of Outlaws. Allen will also sign autographs and meet fans at the Champion Racing Oil hospitality tent in the infield, from 5:45 to 6:15 pm.
When the now 62-year-old Allen won his Open, the Outlaws didn’t frequent the event, and wouldn’t do so until 1989. But Allen wouldn’t have known it, considering the drivers he had to beat back then.
“I do remember working my way up and I remember overtaking (Doug) Wolfgang big time. Cuz you know Wolfie was the one to beat. He was the man to beat,” Allen said.
Wolfgang, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was in the midst of another season driving for Bob Weikert in the No. 29 in 1987.
Wolfgang had won the race three years running by the time the ’87 version rolled around, and he was eyeing up his fourth in a row when Allen got his chance aboard his brother Bob’s No. A1.
“I was stuck in the middle and I could run wide open. The top was giving up and I could run right through the middle. That’s why I won the race,” Allen said.
But it took more to overtake Wolfgang than just a good run though the middle lane.
“I had my hands full toward the end ‘cuz the motor started overheating and I found out my fuel was shutting off so I drove one handed for about 15 laps ‘til I had a yellow flag and then I was able to find a piece of tape and tape the fuel shut off on so it wouldn’t come loose.
“So then I was able to drive the last 10 laps without having to drive one handed,” he says.
After starting eighth in the field, Allen would win the 75-lap main worth $13,600 over Wolfgang, Dave Blaney, Kenny Jacobs and Stevie Smith.
It was the biggest win of his sprint car career that lasted until the late 1990s.
His brother Bobby in scored the prestigious event once, in 1975.
Action at the Oct. 1 Champion Racing Oil National Open begins at 7:30 pm.
Friday night’s preliminary event, paying $10,000 to win, also gets underway at 7:30.
