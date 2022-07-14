SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway officials have announced the cancellation of the Tuesday, July 19, Anniversary Race. The next race at the track will be Saturday, July 23, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and roadrunners in the Jeff’s Auto Body Summer Championship/Armed Forces Appreciation Night.
After consulting with teams, track officials made the decision to cancel the mid-week July 19 race, citing ongoing tire and parts shortages, as well as fuel cost increases that are affecting participation.
Teams will now focus on the third Summer Championship Saturday Night, July 23, featuring the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, Selinsgrove Ford super late models, and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners.
The 25-lap main events for the 410 sprint cars and super late models will each pay $5,000 to win, $1,000 for fifth, and $400 to start. Tow money will be $200 for any driver who takes a green flag in the sprint car and late model divisions.
The annual Roadrunner 20 championship race will pay $500 to win.
There is no racing scheduled at the track for Saturday, July 16. Selinsgrove Raceway Park will hold the Second Annual Roger Folk Memorial for the 270 micro sprint cars and micro midgets at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.