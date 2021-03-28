LEWISBURG – After claiming the District 4 Class 2A title two years ago, Lewisburg’s girls lacrosse team enters the 2021 season determined to hold onto the crown.
“We obviously want to keep our district title (which came via a 13-11 win over Selinsgrove), but we are keeping our expectations to a one game at a time mentality,” said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish, whose squad ultimately fell to District 3 third-place team Cocalico, 22-3, in the PIAA quarterfinals.
A pair of seniors – midfielder Ella Reish and attack/midfielder Roz Noone – give Reish two high-scoring players to fuel those efforts of achieving a repeat district title.
Reish tallied 40 goals and 14 assists, while Noone had 31 goals and five assists for the Green Dragons in 2019. They join fellow senior Tonya Omlor, a defender, as returning starters from two years ago.
Other seniors destined to play a role for Reish this year are attackers Theresa Zeh and Talulah Rice, plus senior defender Lauren Gross.
“We have a very experienced core group and many athletic new players, and I think we are going to do well this season. Noone, Zeh and Rice will all be huge scoring threats. Omlor and Gross will be part of a solid defense, along with our new goalkeeper, (sophomore) Keeley Baker,” said Reish. “Ella is equally important to our team on defense and attack, switching between the two with unmatched speed, and we have a strong group of underclassmen who are going to fill out the team nicely.
“Our three captains – Ella, Tonya and Roz – are shaping up to be great leaders of the team. They will need to keep everyone in their respective parts of the field, as well as organized and communicating well,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The team also features 13 freshmen and sophomores, including midfielder Sophie Kilbride, who has started the past two seasons on the school’s girls soccer and basketball teams.
“We have a great group of athletes who will be a handful for other teams. We’ll see who separates themselves as we move into scrimmages, but our goalkeeper, Keeley Baker, is looking great,” said Reish.
And missing out on last season has made Lewisburg’s coaches and players all that much more excited to begin this season.
“All of our players and coaches are excited to get started and have some games. We had a great team last year, and missing that season was a huge loss that we all feel,” Reish said. “The time away hurts because our newer players haven’t gotten to play a game, but our veterans are just ready to go.
“We are working on getting back into a rhythm and solidifying the basics,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The season will be full of question marks for Reish and her players, but they are definitely up for the challenge.
“(Naming the challengers) is hard to predict this year, most of the teams graduated a lot of talent, so it will be a surprise for everyone,” said Reish. “We play State College in April, and we know that will be a challenging game. They are very experienced and talented, but it’s great to have competitive matches like those on your schedule.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Jennifer Reish, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches:
Ali Steibe, Rachael Murphy and Heather Mena.
Last season’s record:
10-7; claimed District 4 Class 2A title and advanced to PIAA playoffs.
Key losses:
Jamie Fedorjaka, Jordan Landis, Gabby Markunas and Katy Martin.
Returning starters:
Ella Reish, sr., M; Tonya Omlor, sr., D; Roz Noone, sr., A/M.
Remaining roster: Lauren Gross, sr., D; Talulah Rice, sr., A; Theresa Zeh, sr., A; Reagan Wible, jr., D; Tori Vonderheid, so.. A; Callie Hoffman, so., A; Keeley Baker, so., GK; Olivia Bartlett, so., A/M; Emily Boyles, so., D; Anaya Davis, so.. A; Serena DeCosmo, so., A; Sophie Kilbride, so., M; Claire Castle, fr., D/GK; Kenzie Johnson, fr.. A; Ella Koontz, fr.. D/M; Erin Lowthert, fr., D.; Lilian Smith, fr., D.
