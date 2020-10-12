TURBOTVILLE - Jon Grybos didn't have much to say after this one.
Grybos was short on words following Shamokin's Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against undefeated Warrior Run on Monday.
The Defenders didn't take it easy on the Indians as they racked up six first-half goals en route to a 10-0 victory at Warrior Run High School.
"This was definitely our worst loss and our worst performance (of the season)," said Grybos."Luckily they didn't fight with each other and we just have to have a short memory and get ready for the rest of our season, which should be awesome and competitive - as long as they are able to come and play their best."
Alex Hazzoum did most of the damage for Warrior Run (12-0, 6-0 HAC-II) against Shamokin (0-9-2, 0-6-1) on the day.
Hazzoum recorded a hat trick in the first half before finishing with a five-goal day for the Defenders. He had a hand in a total of seven goals in the game by adding a pair of assists as well.
Grybos' main hope after a defeat like that is for his team to get angry, and more determined, to get better for the last couple of weeks of the season.
"They should be angry and that should be a great motivator for them (today) to get better and come with an edge to practice," said Shamokin's coach, who would later apologize for being short on words following the loss.
Shamokin next hosts Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 10, Shamokin 0
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Alex Brown, assist Alex Hazzoum, 36:56.
WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 30:44.
WR-Hazzoum, Hayden DuRussell corner, 28:29.
WR-DuRussell, assist Luke Mattox, 27:21.
WR-Kaden Majcher, assist Mattox, 9:57.
WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 1:50.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, Mattox corner, 38:39.
WR-Ryan Ranck, assist Mattox, 15:47.
WR-Brown, assist Hazzoum, 12:08.
WR-Hazzoum, assist Brown, 3:18.
Shots: WR, 23-1; Corners: WR, 9-0; Saves: D Bender, 1; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 13.
