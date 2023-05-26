SELINSGROVE — The first half of Thursday’s District 4 Class 2A semifinal between Lewisburg and Selinsgrove didn’t lack for shots or excitement, but goals were hard to come by.
The second half was a different story, however.
Lewisburg’s Callie Hoffman scored four of her team-high six goals in the second half, but the Green Dragons weren’t able to keep up with the Seals, who held on for a 13-11 victory on their home turf at Harold L. Bolig Stadium.
“The girls played really hard, and I’m proud of them,” said Lewisburg coach Alison Steibe. “I told the girls we all have sad faces, but we shouldn’t have sad faces because we didn’t play a game that deserves sad faces.
“We left it all out on the field, and as a coach I couldn’t ask for more from them,” added Steibe.
Hoffman opened the scoring for Lewisburg (9-8), and after Selinsgrove (9-9) scored twice to go in front the Green Dragons responded with a three-goal spurt. Hoffman, along with Elsa Fellon and Ella Koontz, all found the back of the net to make the score 4-2.
The Seals called a timeout after that run, and it resulted in Ella McGlaughlin and Abbey Gearhart both scoring in the final 3:41 to tie the game at 4 at the half.
It was essentially a 0-0 game at that point, but Selinsgrove wasted little time to take control of the contest.
Allison Bucher scored just 17 seconds into the half to put the Seals up 5-4.
And after Lewisburg’s Anaya Davis was sent off with a yellow card a few minutes later, Selinsgrove used the player advantage to score the next two goals and take a 7-4 lead.
It was a crucial point of the game, and the Green Dragons never fully recovered from it.
“We were ready to go, and we were ready to come out (in the second half) with intensity and play a 0-0 game essentially, but I think we just kind of lost ourselves a little bit. We had a penalty and Selinsgrove got up and there was nothing we could do about that,” said Steibe.
“I think the girls kept their heads up, but giving Selinsgrove that momentum took us out of the game a little bit. But, we (did) get back into it.”
Lewisburg tallied three of the next five goals (one each from Hoffman, Ella Koontz and Faridah Aboueid) to make the score 9-7, only to see Selinsgrove answer right back with goals from McGlaughlin and Quinn Smith to give the home team an 11-7 lead with 7:36 remaining.
And although Hoffman followed with her final two goals late in the game, the Green Dragons received another yellow card with 1:52 left in regulation. Just seven seconds later Abbey Gearhart scored unassisted that for all intent and purposes sealed Lewisburg’s fate.
“Our girls came out with a lot of intensity, and they knew what they wanted to do,” said Steibe. “They were able to capitalize on a lot of things, but they couldn’t come out on top at the end.”
With only five seniors on the team (Hoffman, Davis, Serena DeCosmo, Tori Vonderheid, and Emily Boyles), Steibe returns plenty of talent next year to hopefully get back to the district final.
“Our team is very young. We have a lot of young talent — a lot of freshmen and a lot of sophomores,” said Steibe. “I think it gives them the motivation to come back next year and do it better.”
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
At Harold L. Bolig Stadium
No. 3 Selinsgrove 13, No. 2 Lewisburg 11
Selinsgrove 4 9 — 13
Lewisburg 4 7 — 11
First half
Lew-Callie Hoffman, unassisted, 21:50.
Sel-Ella McGlaughlin, assist Alyssa Latsha, 20:56.
Sel-Quinn Smith, unassisted, 14:23.
Lew-Hoffman, assist Serena DeCosmo, 13:16.
Lew-Elsa Fellon, unassisted, 10:02.
Lew-Ella Koontz, assist Kam Hoyt, 4:55.
Sel-McGlaughlin, assist Latsha, 3:41.
Sel-Abbey Gearhart, unassisted, 1:22.
Second half
Sel-Allison Bucher, unassisted, 24:43.
Sel-Latsha, unassisted, 21:34.
Sel-McGlaughlin, assist Latsha, 20:43.
Lew-Hoffman, unassisted, 16:42.
Sel-Smith, assist McGlaughlin, 16:29.
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, 13:24.
Sel-Bucher, assist McGlaughlin, 13:03.
Lew-Faridah Aboueid, assist Koontz, 9:32.
Sel-McGlaughlin, assist Latsha, 7:36.
Sel-Smith, unassisted, 6:40.
Lew-Hoffman, unassisted, 5:58.
Lew-Hoffman, unassisted, 4:09.
Sel-McGlaughlin, assist Latsha, 2:53.
Lew-Maddy VanBuskirk, assist Aboueid, 2:33.
Sel-Gearhart, unassisted, 1:45.
Lew-Ava Motto, unassisted, 1:31.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 23-20; Saves: Selinsgrove (Lilly Strocko), 26; Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 10.
