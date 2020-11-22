SELINSGROVE — For the second straight game, Southern Columbia found itself in an unusual position.
The Tigers, playing Bishop McDevitt of District 12 in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal Saturday at Harold L. Bolig Stadium, found themselves trailing for the first time all season after giving up a touchdown pass in the first two minutes.
Last week, in the quarterfinals against Richland, Southern gave up 22 second-quarter points to find itself in a five-point dogfight at halftime. The Tigers scored 30 unanswered points in the second half in that game, and they quickly righted the ship this time, too. Gavin Garcia scored on a 58-yard touchdown run and Braeden Wisloski scored on a two-yarder before the quarter was over, and the Tigers went on to a 42-14 win over the Lancers.
Southern (11-0), in winning its 59th straight game, reached the state championship game for the sixth straight season and 19th time overall, and will play a familiar opponent, District 10’s Wilmington, in Saturday’s title game at HersheyPark Stadium.
As if that weren’t enough, Southern head coach Jim Roth tied the late George Curry for the most career wins by a Pennsylvania high school coach with his 455th and can take sole spot at the top with a win at Hershey.
Roth wanted to talk about his seniors more than anything, though. Many starters from this class had to wait several seasons before getting an opportunity to start behind last season’s dominant team, which had five graduating Division I seniors as well as a host of other top contributors.
“We knew we would be solid but I think if you asked any of the other coaches if we would be going back to Hershey, there would have been some doubt,” Roth said. “You can say the kids are used to it by now but there is a difference between standing on the sideline and playing a little bit at the end of games, and being the guys who actually have to go out and play a lot.
“This group waited for their chance and they exceeded (expectations). And they did it in a year with the COVID issues and everything else going on.”
“A lot of us thought we might not even have a season,” said first-year starter, senior linebacker Wade Kerstetter, part of a defensive unit which, after giving up that early touchdown, put relentless pressure on McDevitt quarterback Nick Santo. “This whole team waited its turn and now it feels awesome.”
Santo, after Corey Wright-Downing returned the opening kickoff 51 yards, hit passes of 28 yards to Kyhrie Isaac and 13 yards for a touchdown to Emmanuel Sia before the game was two minutes old.
But he only completed 7 of 28 passes the rest of the game, and often found himself coming up from the turf afterward because of the pressure from Kerstetter, Derek Berlitz, Braden Heim, Brandon Gedman and Garrett Garcia.
“We talked about getting pressure on him,” Kerstetter said. “He’s a very good quarterback and they had good speed but we wanted to make him uncomfortable.”
Even though Southern punted on its first possession, Garcia’s 58-yard touchdown and Isaac Carter’s extra point put the Tigers ahead for good.
Southern then took advantage of a short punt by McDevitt to score again. Wide receiver Jake Rose made a one-handed catch of a pass from Liam Klebon for a 33-yard gain to the six, and Wisloski scored from the two-yard line.
“That was an absolute highlight catch,” Roth said, “and it was a big momentum swing. They were a tough team to run consistently against because they were always changing fronts, stunting and blitzing.”
Garcia scored again in the second quarter on a 52-yard run. He added two more touchdowns on runs of 34 and 4 yards in the third quarter and finished with 204 yards rushing on 12 carries, and a few highlight reels.
A junior, he was also happy for the seniors.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “They were in the shadows of last year’s senior class and it means so much to us and them that they’ve been able to step up and get their chance.”
Wisloski scored again on a 47-yard pass from Klebon on a play set up by senior Jake Davis’ school record-tying 17th career interception. Garcia’s four-yard run with 50.2 seconds left in the third quarter put the game into the mercy rule.
“I was concerned with the athletes they had,” said Roth. “I thought we might have been a little tight at the start but I’m very proud of the way they responded. As the game went on we got a lot more comfortable.”
For Bishop McDevitt (5-2), the game may have been the last one in school history. The Philadelphia archdiocese has announced the school will be closing at the end of the school year, and although head coach Mike Watkins told Roth there may be a reprieve, it didn’t seem likely.
“That’s a heck of a thing,” Roth said. “All their students, teachers, administrators, they don’t know where they’ll be next year.”
