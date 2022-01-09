WILLIAMSPORT – Down by seven points entering the 197-pound match in the seventh-place dual with York College of Pennsylvania at the Budd Whitehill National Duals, the Lycoming College wrestling team picked up nine with a pin by junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a Southern Columbia grad, capping off a 24-22 win on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Lamade Gym. The Warriors opened the day by falling, 28-17, to Messiah University.
Down 22-15 after eight bouts, sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs (Montoursville) posted an 8-2 win over Camden Farrow. Fulmer built a 10-0 lead in the first period over Brock Hofler, getting two four-point near falls against the Spartan. He chose top to start the third period and turned Hofler for the pin 35 seconds in to secure the Warrior win.
Lycoming (8-2 overall) got on the board with a 6-1 decision from first-year 133-pounder Thomas Conselyea to tie the match before sophomore Wiley Kahler took a lead before the match ended with an injury default. Junior Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore) followed with a huge throw that led to a pin of Nicholas Paolucci with two seconds left in the second period at 157, giving Lycoming a 15-6 lead.
The Spartans (2-6 overall), with two forfeit wins, scored the next 16 points, in the next three bouts, setting up the comeback.
The Warriors picked up four wins over the Falcons (5-6 overall) in eight contested bouts, but a pair of forfeit wins helped the Falcons pick up an 11-point win, 28-17.
First-year Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run) posted a 6-4 decision against Hunter Rinehart at 125 and junior Preston Rogers added a 17-0 technical fall against Jared Butler at 165. Crebs pinned Chris Cratsley in 73 seconds at 197 and Fulmer posted a 1-0 decision against Carter Urich at 285.
The Warriors are scheduled to attend the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships on Saturday at Messiah University.
Messiah 28, Lycoming 17
125 - Kaden Majcher (Lycoming) over Hunter Rinehart (Messiah) Dec 6-4
133 - Jordan Howard (Messiah) over Thomas Conselyea (Lycoming) Dec 4-3
141 - Josiah Gehr (Messiah) over Chase Chapman (Lycoming) Dec 8-1
149 - Garret Cornell (Messiah) over Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) Fall 4:46
157 - Nick Barnhart (Messiah) over Hunter O`Connor (Lycoming) Maj 10-2
165 - Preston Rogers (Lycoming) over Jared Butler (Messiah) TF 17-0
174 - Tyler Riley (Messiah) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
184 - Ryder Slaton (Messiah) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
197 - Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Chris Cratsley (Messiah) Fall 1:13
285 - Connor Fulmer (Lycoming) over Carter Urich (Messiah) Dec 1-0
Lycoming 24, York (Pa.) 22
125 - Jared Kuhns (York) over Garrett Lee (Lycoming) Dec 11-5
133 - Thomas Conselyea (Lycoming) over Wilfred Jimenez (York) Dec 6-1
141 - Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) over Blake Shalbert (York) Inj 3:08
149 - Jared Bair (York) over Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) Dec 7-1
157 - Hunter O`Connor (Lycoming) over Nicholas Paolucci (York) Fall 4:58
165 - Eric Hutchinson (York) over Preston Rogers (Lycoming) Maj 10-1
174 - Kyle Strazdus (York) by forfeit
184 - Garrett Butt (York) by forfet
197 - Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Camden Farrow (York) Dec 8-2
285 - Connor Fulmer (Lycoming) over Brock Hofler (York) Fall 3:35
