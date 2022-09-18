SELINSGROVE — Austin Reed, of Etters, powered to his first career win at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s PA Game Commission “Race To Hunting Season” 25-lap championship race for the PASS 305 sprint cars.
At the checkered flag, Reed was victorious by 1.6 seconds over Josh Spicer, Garrett Bard, Logan Spahr, and 12th-place starter Christian Rumsey.
Dylan Yoder, of Middleburg, became the third driver to repeat a super late model win at the track this year in the division’s 25-lap main event. A former go kart champion on Selinsgrove’s one-fifth mile track.
Trent Brenneman, of Mifflintown, scored his first win of the season in the 20-lap limited late model race.A former go kart champion on Selinsgrove’s one-fifth mile track, Andrew Yoder wrapped up his first track championship on the half-mile track in the limited late model division.
Keith Bissinger of Orangeville was also a first-time winner this year, in the 12-lap roadrunner feature. Nate Romig clinched his first career roadrunner track championship.
Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the 2022 season with the two-day 40th National Open for 410 sprint cars Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Friday night’s race will feature the 410 sprint cars and super late models starting at 7:45 p.m. Saturday night’s finale will be the 40-lap Jim Nace Memorial National Open paying $26,000 to win plus the PASS 305 sprint cars at 7 p.m.
Smith brothers win at Clinton County
MILL HALL — Second generation divers Johnny and Mike Smith, of Scranton, were both victorious Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway.
Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders.
The final race of the season will take place Friday, Sept. 30. Season championships will be decided for the Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints and the Four Cylinders. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7.
Dewease wins at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Lance Dewease won his second Williams Grove sprint car race in a row on Friday night, when he walked off with the All Stars Circuit of Champions Dirt Classic Qualifier, worth $7,000.
The flag to flag victory was the 108th of Dewease’s career at Williams Grove and the ninth of his career in All Stars action at the oval.
The win was also the 88th as a car owner for Don Kreitz Jr., which moves him to within four of tying Al Hamilton for the most victories at the historic oval.
