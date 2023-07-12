LEWISBURG — After earning Big Ten all-freshman accolades last year in his first season playing soccer at Penn State, Ben Liscum wanted more.
The 2021 Lewisburg graduate, who redshirted his first year in State College, spent time this season with Ashville City Soccer Club, USL League 2 team.
“It was a great experience and got me out of my comfort zone,” Liscum said. “Playing against different players and for different coaches, that all goes into your development.”
The 2020 Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year for his play with Lewisburg spent about six weeks in North Carolina, gaining that new experience.
“I got to live and train with a bunch of other guys who have aspirations to play at the next level,” Liscum said. “It was a really good opportunity to get out of my comfort zone, out of Pennsylvania. It was a growing opportunity overall, not just as a soccer player, but as a person.”
While his time in Ashville had some bumps, Liscum said it achieved the biggest goal he had, helping him prepare for his redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions.
“I’m happy I did it, but it was not without its challenges,” Liscum said. “I was away from home, and I wasn’t the first-choice attacking midfielder. That’s been unusual for me throughout my soccer career. I think it was a good thing for me to get punched in the face, knocked in the mouth, however you want to say it.
“It forced development in all aspects of my game. I think it prepared me well for Penn State, and to have a really good fall. That’s the No. 1 thing — to flourish with Penn State this fall.”
Liscum played in 15 of Penn State’s 16 games, starting nine, as the Nittany Lions went 6-6-4 last year. He scored one goal and dished out one assist. In a postseason meeting with his coaches, Liscum was told of the potential that he had, but also that he needed to show more maturity.
“I’ve had nine months of growth and development,” Liscum said. “I’ve put in the work, put in the time. At this level to succeed, you need to step out on the field and believe you’re the best player. You’ve got to have the mindset that everything you do is going to turn to gold.
“Last year, when I would have the ball, my thoughts were, ‘Don’t lose it.’ Now it’s, ‘Give me the ball, and I’ll make something happen.’”
That’s part of the maturation process for Liscum, who was usually — if not always — the best player on the field before he went to college.
Spring practice is an important time in college soccer because there are fewer games, which allows more time for personal growth.
“Spring is vital to your development,” Liscum said. “There’s more focus on individual development and growing into who you’re supposed to be as a player. I gained more confidence and developed into my role more. It was a good spring for me and the team.”
Liscum learned an important lesson during spring practice this year.
“In the spring, I don’t want to say I wasn’t confident, but maybe I was shy,” Liscum said. “One thing I learned is you have to go take it; no one is going to give it to you. It’s about stepping on the field and not caring what people think because you have to go do your job.”
That may sound like a far cry from the Liscum people saw play at Lewisburg, when he sometimes seemed to relish playing the villain. However, Liscum said it was easy to be that confident when his skill was higher than that of his opponents. At the collegiate level, that isn’t always the case, so he is looking to find a balance.
“As I’ve matured as a person, my personality has changed a little bit,” Liscum said. “The fire is still there, and I think you’ll see it in the fall. But you have to realize what helps you and what hurts you as a player. In college, you have to find other ways to beat players. In high school, I could get away with a little more of that.”
After just missing out on the NCAA tournament last year, Liscum and the Nittany Lions have been laser-focused on postseason play.
“We got back to school Jan. 9 and started training Jan. 10,” Liscum said of spring practice. “It was, ‘We have 40-some weeks until the College Cup, and we want to be there.’”
While Liscum admitted that the ultimate goal is to win a national title, he and his teammates are focused on smaller goals.
“We want to get better every day,” Liscum said. “We want to be grounded where we are, and win each day. If we do that, I’m a firm believer that things will work out how they’re supposed to.”
That’s shown by the response the team has already gotten ahead of its Aug. 24 opener at Pittsburgh.
“I got to school last week,” Liscum said. “We have 23 or 24 out of 28 (team members) at school. The full squad is ready. We’re doing some summer training. It’s like pre-preseason.”
With not many students on campus currently, Liscum said it’s basically a “student-athlete town right now.”
“A lot of people think it’s tough to go back to school so early,” Liscum said. “I’ve just been smiling because I get to see my best friends. I love the summer. We have great weather and get to train everyday together on beautiful fields, great facilities.
“We can focus on having fun. We love each other’s company.”
In addition to the training, the Nittany Lions are also doing some team building. Liscum said there is a possible kayaking trip coming up, and also that he and four of his teammates played golf together Tuesday. Liscum shot a personal-best 82 on Penn State’s White Course.
Liscum said there is work to be done as the opener against Pitt is just 42 days away, and he wants to make an even bigger impact this season.
“I think I’ll play a pretty big role,” Liscum said. “What’s good about me is I’m versatile. I can go in and do a job; whatever the teams need me to do, I can deliver.”
Liscum said he may spend time as an attacking midfielder, winger, striker or even a box-to-box midfielder.
“It all remains to be seen because so much can happen in a few weeks,” Liscum said. “I’m really excited to get going.”
No matter where he ends up, the focus is simple: getting better and helping the team.
“I just need to keep showing up,” Liscum said. “It’s all about consistency, that’s one word we stress here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.