SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, turned in a perfect performance during Saturday night’s Acme Companies 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Macri set fast time with a lap of 16.175 seconds, won his heat race, then dueled with Pat Cannon, of Etters, to take the win in the 30-lap tribute race. He earned $5,000 for his first win of the season at Selinsgrove. It was his third career win at the Snyder County oval.
Polesitter Pat Cannon powered into the lead at the start of the Gunn Memorial. He was chased by third-place starter Macri for the first lap until fifth-place starter Ryan Smith advanced to second.
An intense battle unfolded early in the race between Cannon, Smith, and Macri, with Macri reclaiming the runner up spot on lap three. By lap eight, the leaders encountered slower traffic.
On the 13th circuit, Cannon and Macri raced wheel to wheel for the lead with Cannon maintaining the edge. On lap 18, Macri pulled off a slider in turn two to take the lead away from Cannon.
On lap 22, Cannon’s car rolled to a stop in turn two with a flat tire. On the final restart, Macri stormed to victory over Smith, Dietrich, Blane Heimbach, and Shultz.
Trent Brenneman, of Port Royal, wired the field for his second win in a row in the 20-lap limited late model race, while Curtis Lawton, of Bloomsburg, was awarded the win in the 12-lap roadrunner feature when the car driven by Brad Mitch, of McClure, was disqualified during a post-race inspection.
Devin Hart, of Port Royal, clinched the limited late model series championship in the division’s final race of the season.
Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Selinsgrove Ford National Open Qualifier for the 410 sprint cars plus super late models (ULMS) and roadrunners at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The 30-lap main events for the 410 sprint cars and super late models will each pay $5,000 to win. Track gates open at 4 p.m.
Race to honor Todd Shaffer
MECHANICSBURG — Today’s sprint car program at Williams Grove Speedway will honor the career of three-time track champion “Mr. Excitement,” Todd Shaffer of Millerstown.
The 410 sprint car drivers will vie for $6,088 to win in the 25-lap feature as part of the 2021 Diamond Series at the track.
In addition, up for grabs in the sprint car feature will be the “Mr. Excitement Hard Charger Award,” paying $350 as sponsored by Shaffer’s pit crew members from throughout his career.
Shaffer scored his first career win at Williams Grove Speedway on July 3, 1988, and his last in an All Stars event May 8, 2009, during his run to a final track title.
In total, Todd Shaffer recorded 38 sprint car victories at Williams Grove Speedway, placing him just inside the top 10 on the all-time oval career win list.
His track championships, all for car owners Gary and Patty Beam of Gardners, came in 1995, 2007 and in 2009. Shaffer also earned a Williams Grove Diamond Series title in 2009.
Across his entire career at all ovals, Shaffer piled up 196 total sprint car wins.
Aside from Williams Grove, Shaffer earned track titles at Port Royal, Sharon and Selinsgrove speedways, to go along with marquee wins at Port Royal, Sharon, Selinsgrove and Lincoln.
To celebrate Shaffer’s career, a Beam Team reunion including car owner Patty Beam will be held in the speedway infield from 5:45 to 6:45 tonight.
Shaffer’s friends and fellow drivers Fred Rahmer and Lance Dewease are also expected to be a part of the celebration.
