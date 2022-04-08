SELINSGROVE — Bryan Bernheisel outdueled his father Jim Bernheisel to capture his second-career late model season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday afternoon, in the division’s 25-lap main event.
The $3,000 victory was the 10th of Bernheisel’s career at the track. He scored his other opening day win in 2018, the year he also won his first track championship.
Saturday’s race marked the track’s 60th late model season opener in the track’s rich history.
Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the win in the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car feature when Kruz Kepner’s racer came up light on the scales during the post-race inspection.
Rookie Levi Vial, of Bloomsburg, made his first start in the roadrunner division and found himself standing in victory lane at the conclusion of the division’s 12-lap feature.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway season opener April 14
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will hold its first race of the season Thursday, April 14.
The event will feature a twin bill of open cockpit action, with the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches and Trailers winged 360 Sprints. Both features will pay $2,000-to-win.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5. Racing will begin at 7.
One week later, on Thursday, April 21, the national touring Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make its Bloomsburg debut with a $6,000-to-win main event.
Accompanying the All Stars will be the All Pro SpeedSTR’s, which will also be making its first run at the track after being canceled last year due to rain.
Late model series adds Pa. race
MARION CENTER — World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series officials have announced the event scheduled for Friday, May 20, at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Brookville has been moved to Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, Indiana County.
The event remains part of a three-day Pennsylvania swing from May 19-21, which includes Bloomsburg Fair Raceway May 19 and Port Royal Speedway May 21.
This will mark the series first appearance at the 1/4-mile Marion Center Raceway. However, Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair has found success at the facility, reaching victory lane twice.
The event at Thunder Mountain will not be rescheduled as track officials announced they will not be operating the facility in 2022.
410 sprints in action tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will host the first of four Yellow Breeches 500 races of the season for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at 7:30 tonight. The season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be on the racing program.
For the 410 sprints, the Yellow Breeches 500 race will pay $500 to start the 25-lap main event while offering $5,000 to the winner.
The race will be the first of the year to offer a new twist on qualifying for the big sprint cars. All four Yellow Breeches 500 races planned during the season will see timed practice laps used to set the heat starting lineups. Hot lap/qualifying groups for the shows will be established and seeded equally based on each entered drivers season earning’s average to date.
All cars in a group will face off against the same opponents in their respective heat races. An invert of the driver’s times after hot laps will be used to set the heat starting grids.
The top two or three heat finishers, based on the total number of heats contested, will be placed into the front starting spots of the night’s main event again handicapped onto the grid based on each driver’s financial earning’s average to date.
The 358 sprints will compete in a 20-lap main after qualifying heat races.
On-track action Friday, April 15, will feature the 410 sprints, the USAC East 360 wingless sprints and the PASS IMCA 305 sprints.
A pair of big events will close April when the All Star Sprints invade to battle in the $6,000 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic Friday, April 22. The URC 360 sprints come together for a challenge with the Williams Grove 358 sprints Friday, April 29.
