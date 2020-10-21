Cross country
MILTON — Lewisburg’s boys and girls teams both went 2-0 on the day as they swept their tri-meets against Milton and Midd-West on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Lewisburg claimed the top three places as Jacob Hess won in 16 minutes and 42 seconds.
Fellow Green Dragons Calvin Bailey and Thomas Hess finished close behind in 17:21 and 17:25, respectively, as Lewisburg beat Milton, 18-42, and Midd-West, 15-50.
Milton’s Timothy Marvin was fourth in 17:27 and Brody Bender was sixth in 17:42.
The girls race was won by Midd-West’s Lydia Bowersox in 21:47.
However, Lewisburg would claim the next six spots to run away with a 20-35 victory over the Mustangs and a 15-48 win over Milton.
Grace Evans finished second in 22:02 for the Green Dragons, plus Delaney Humphrey was third in 22:49 and Hannah Mirshahi, Jenna Binney, Sarah Mahoney and Olivia Beattie followed only seconds behind.
Emma East and Karenza Musser led the Black Panthers by finishing eighth and ninth in 23:09 and 23:27.
Boys Lewisburg 18, Milton 42 Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50 Milton 15, Midd-West 50at Milton
1. Jacob Hess, L, 16:42; 2. Calvin Bailey, L, 17:21; 3. Thomas Hess, L, 17:25; 4. Timmy Marvin, Milt, 17:27; 5. Gianluca Perrone, L, 17:33; 6. Brody Bender, Milt, 17:42; 7. Bryce Ryder, L, 17:55; 9. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 17:56; 13. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 18:38; 16. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:23; 17. Nate Barnett, Milt, 19:24.
Girls Lewisburg 15, Milton 48 Lewisburg 20, Midd-West 35 Milton 24, Midd-West 35at Milton
1. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 21:47; 2. Grace Evans, L, 22:02; 3. Delaney Humphrey, L, 22:49; 4. Hannah Mirshahi, L, 22:50; 5. Jenna Binney, L, 22:51; 6. Sarah Mahoney, L, 22:51; 7. Olivia Beattie, L, 22:51; 8. Emma East, Milt, 23:09; 9. Karenza Musser, Milt, 23:27; 16. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 24:20; 18. Emma Shellenberger, MW, 24:32; 19. Kiersten Stauffer, MW, 24:37; 20. Jacklyn Hopple, Milt, 24:48; 21. Jillian Hopple, Milt, 25:51; 26. Kylee Zieber, MW, 31 01.
Warrior Run at Shikellamy
SUNBURY — The nonleague dual meet scheduled for Tuesday between the Defenders and the Braves was postponed to 4:15 p.m. today
Field hockey
Lewisburg 8
Warrior Run 0
LEWISBURG — Kara Koch scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Green Dragons to the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over the Defenders at the Pawling Complex.
Avery Mast also scored twice to go along with an assist for Lewisburg (11-2, 8-1 HAC-II), plus Whitney Berge, Rylee Dyroff and Siena Brazier also found the back of the cage for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg will end its regular season Thursday with a 4 p.m. away game versus Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg 8, Warrior Run 0at LewisburgFirst quarter
Lew-Whitney Berge, unassisted, 6:36. Lew-Avery Mast, unassisted, 4:01.
Second quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 3:46. Lew-Koch, unassisted, 2:43.
Third quarter
Lew-Koch, unassisted, 13:36.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Siena Brazier, assist Mast, 13:53. Lew-Mast, unassisted, 11:47. Lew-Koch, assist Maddie Ikeler, :11.
Shots: Lewisburg, 21-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 11-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 0; WR, Hailey Carper, 13.
Boys soccer
Midd-West 5
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Mustangs scored four goals in the second half to overwhelm the Defenders in the HAC crossover contest.
Duncan Bender made eight saves as Warrior Run falls to 14-2. Midd-West improves to 12-3-1.
Warrior Run ends its regular season at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Midd-West 5, Warrior Run 0at Warrior RunFirst half
MW-Kynn Loss, unassisted, 30:00.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel, assist Preston Arbogast, 11:00. MW-Arbogast, assist Leitzel, 21:00. MW-Nathan Hartman, assist Loss, 28:00. MW-Noah Romig, assist Leitzel, 38:00.
Shots: MW, 14-3; Corners: MW, 7-1; Saves: MW, 3, WR, Duncan Bender, 8.
