PORT ROYAL — For the first time in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, instead of heading west in March, it’ll head north for a four-race swing against the PA Posse.

The series will make its first Pennsylvania stop of the season at Port Royal Speedway for a doubleheader weekend, March 10-11, before venturing to Williams Grove Speedway on March 17 and Lincoln Speedway on March 18.

