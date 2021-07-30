SELINSGROVE — York’s Chase Dietz turned in a dominating performance for his first career 410 sprint car win at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s 25-lap main event.
Dietz became the third different winner in four Lelands.com 410 sprint cars races at the track this season. The win was worth $4,000.
On the initial start, second-place starter Dietz powered into the lead, only to have the caution unfurl when fourth-place starter Michael Walter’s car lost power on the backstretch. Logan Wagner’s car developed a flat tire from contact and he was able to rejoin the race for the subsequent restart.
Dietz again put his car into the early lead on the restart. The field was regrouped on lap 21 when Steve Buckwalter crashed in turns three and four. With four laps remaining, Dietz handily pulled away from the rest of the field and posted a 4.5-second victory over Mark Smith, of Sunbury.
Jim Yoder, of Selinsgrove, edged out his son Dylan Yoder, of Middleburg, by .14 seconds for his 14th career super late model win at the track in the 25-lap main event. The $4,000 win was Yoder’s first super late model win at Selinsgrove since 2016.
Brad Mitch, of McClure, powered to his first win of the season in the annual A&A Auto Stores Roadrunner 20. It was the third time Mitch won the division’s championship race.
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, with the second Annual USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Bill Holland Classic, plus the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car series. The 75-lap race will pay $8,075 to win to commemorate the track’s 75th anniversary.
Williams Grove Speedway
MECHANICSBURG — Brent Marks, of Myerstown, is $20,000 richer after claiming the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night.
Donny Schatz blasted from the second spot out to a large lead when the green flag fell in the 30-lap main.
By lap eight, traffic was holding up Schatz, allowing pursuers Marks, Friday winner Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo to close in.
As Schatz attempted to put cars a lap down, Marks took the lead on lap 21.
A late-race restart saw Haudenschild make a masterful flyer for the lead as he and Marks shot into the first turn. Marks turned the car down off of the cushion and drove back by and into command, using the inside lane off of the second corner.
The next time around, Haudenschild did exactly the same thing and so did Marks, who again regained the top spot by allowing Haudenschild to drift up in front before turning his car back underneath to get back out in front.
The win was Marks’ 11th at Williams Grove.
Williams Grove Speedway will host the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars during a race scheduled for 7:30 tonight.
A make-up Summer Series feature, postponed from July 16, will also be held.
The lineup for the make-up 358 sprint feature event features: 1. Brett Wanner, 2. Cody Fletcher, 3. Riley Emig, 4. Rich Eichelberger, 5. Nat Tuckey, 6. Kody Hartlaub, 7. Steve Owings, 8. Travis Scott, 9. Chad Criswell, 10. Steve Wilbur, 11. Matt Findley, 12. Derek Locke, 13. Tyler Brehm, 14. John Stehman, 15. Devin Adams, 16. Justin Foster, 17. Chris Frank, 18. Brett Rose, 19. Zach Newlin.
