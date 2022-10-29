As a child, I did not use band aids. I’m not sure when I became acquainted with them. My mother put salve on a wound, placed a piece of folded gauze on it and used adhesive tape to hold it in place.
Most of what I am going to write here has been in my file since about 2017. It is by B Sumangal with permission at that time to share on Facebook. There is nothing in my report which tells of copyright or requesting permission to otherwise share the information. The website is Pitara Kids Network which advertises free information and stories for kids.
“What happens when you have a small wound? Just apply a small piece of sticky plaster with gauze (a loosely-woven cotton surgical dressing), or band-aid on it for a few days, and ta-da, your wound is healed!
“What a stupendous item this band-aid is! So ideal for accident prone people, whether adults or kids. Well it was exactly for this reason that Earle Dickson invented it. He did it for his wife, who though not into rough contact sports was nevertheless accident prone.
“Earle Dickson was an employee of the American company producing baby and surgical products, Johnson & Johnson. Although the band-aid was Earle’s invention, the company image has overshadowed the inventor.”
“Of course there are other companies which produce many first aid products, but we still call those little tapes with gauze a ‘band-aid.’ Many other generic products have the same thing happening. Examples would be Kleenex, cellophane, Scotch tape, aspirin, dry ice, Barbie doll, thermos, trampoline, Laundromat, escalator, kerosene, and linoleum. There are others which may come to your mind as well.
“In the 1860’s British surgeon Sir Joseph Lister pioneered sanitary operating room procedures. During those days, surgery was done with bare hands. People were even allowed to observe the operations. Instruments were not sterilized – only washed with soap and water.
“Lister came to America and lectured on the need for sanitation to prevent germs and bacteria from attacking the human body. Robert Johnson, a chemist from Brooklyn, New York was impressed by this talk and he and his brothers decided to produce safe sanitary equipment for surgical purposes. They set up a company called Johnson & Johnson.
“In 1920, the company launched a dry gauze dressing that remained sterile in germ-resistant packaging and a baby powder to help new-born babies from getting rashes and sores.
“Earle Dickson was an employee at Johnson & Johnson. His wife was very accident prone, always cutting and bruising herself. Earle found the company’s large dressing too cumbersome to fix the numerous cuts and bruises. And so he cut the large bandages and affixed smaller pieces of the gauze on surgical tape.
“The bandage was less cumbersome and easier to handle. Encouraged, he took the idea to the Johnson brothers who realized the market potential of the product.
“The first band-aids were handmade and quite large: 18 inches long and two-and-a-half inches wide. But initial market reaction was negative and the product wouldn’t move across the counter. The company then revamped the product by cutting down to a more suitable size and introduced it in a new package in 1924. And sales skyrocketed.
“However, Earle Dickson the inventor was not totally ignored. Johnson & Johnson made him a vice president, and later gave him a seat on the board of directors.
“Today, Band-Aid (a registered trademark) production is in excess of 42.1 Million. And it’s all thanks to an accident-prone woman, and a man who stuck some gauze on a tape!”
Think of all the wounds that are covered by other generic bandages also. What a huge number! Then there are wounds of the heart. How are they covered? Sometimes we have the encouragement of friends and loved ones. I appreciate that gift which I believe is given by God. Then there is God, himself. He soothes the heart of the brokenhearted, restores joy, and binds wounds which are unseen by those around us.
When you feel no one cares, find hope in the words of God in the Holy Bible. Your wounds are visible to God, and he cares for you. Psalm 147:3-5: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. He counts the number of the stars. He calls them all by name. Great is our Lord, and mighty in power. His understanding is infinite.”
People are imperfect, sometimes your heart breaks. Jesus’ love endures forever. Take refuge in his healing words.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.