In my mind Memorial Day will always be May 30. Until my last years in high school, I remember getting out of school before Memorial Day, having begun school the day after Labor Day.
I have photographs of “snow days” as we boarded buses and were dismissed from school with snow on the road and the school walkways. Early dismissals during the school year were unheard of. My dad was a school bus driver. I rode the route with him many times in falling snow.
Originally, Memorial Day was called Decoration Day, a National day of mourning and remembrance for those who died in our nation’s armed services. There are stories as to its actual beginnings, with over two-dozen cities and towns laying claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day, some as early as the Civil War.
On May, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson officially declared the birthplace of Memorial Day as Waterloo, NY. It is more likely it had many separate beginnings as communities had remembrance days giving thanksgiving for our freedoms.
Memorial Day used to be a sacred day of remembrance to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. Businesses closed for the day. Towns held parades honoring the fallen, the parade routes often times ending at a local cemetery, where speeches were given and prayers offered up.
Many people took the time in preparation for that special day by cleaning and decorating with flowers and flags on the graves of those who fell in service to their country. The playing of “Taps” and the firing of rifles, prayer, and speeches has always brought tears to my eyes, and even in my late years, I understand more that ever before what is happening to our country as divisions make us cringe and even fear the reality of what could happen to the “Land of the Free.” Our freedoms are being systematically taken from us.
Thank you Doug Walter for keeping the veterans ever before our eyes. Being a 12 year citizen of Mazeppa, I appreciate that you are continuing with the enduring remembrances.
To my way of thinking, it is unfortunate when Congress made Memorial Day into a mandatory three-day weekend in the National Holiday Act of 1971. It made it easier to be distracted from the meaning of the day. I am blessed when I go to concerts and programs where veterans are honored.
So, is it a national day of mourning and respect for our fallen? Or is it a holiday? I am not on a soapbox, but I do feel we as a country do not hold the respect due those who fought for our freedom. But then, many people have lost the respect, pride, and love which citizens formerly had for our United States of America.
I am not stomping or hollering about this, though I do think it’s important to honor our service folks. Thank you all for serving in my place. There are other things happening in our country which shows that some generations have lost the understanding of what we are giving up. Freedom and Liberty are losing ground. I thank those who are still working and serving to keep our freedoms secure. I don’t think we need a certain day to honor our service folks. They deserve it every day.
For Memorial Day, we also place flowers on our loved ones’ graves even though they have not been veterans. Also, we honor and cherish the sacrifice which Jesus made for us. I thank Him for taking my place for my guilty verdict on the matter of sin. The payment, according to the Bible, is death – meaning eternal separation from God. Jesus took that payment on the cross, and He didn’t stay dead in the grave. He became alive again from the dead, and He will live forever more.
Freedom and Liberty for individuals are found at the cross of Jesus Christ, where our risen Savior paid the price with His Royal Blood! King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ, Hallelujah.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
