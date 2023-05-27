In my mind Memorial Day will always be May 30. Until my last years in high school, I remember getting out of school before Memorial Day, having begun school the day after Labor Day.

I have photographs of “snow days” as we boarded buses and were dismissed from school with snow on the road and the school walkways. Early dismissals during the school year were unheard of. My dad was a school bus driver. I rode the route with him many times in falling snow.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.