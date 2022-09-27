Teaching critical race theory to a 9 year old

My mother was the consummate teacher. She was a big believer in travel to a bigger end than simply getting to a destination. The journey itself was as important as the destination. When I was nine (1962) my parents decided to pack me in the back of our Studebaker and take me along with them to Texas for my father’s company’s annual meeting. Now mind you, I saw a lot in Texas but my most vivid memory occurred at a gasoline stop in Louisiana. While the attendant filled the tank, I wandered toward the sign pointing the way to the men’s room.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.