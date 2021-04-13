The women
As I get older I laugh at myself when the first thing I check in the Standard-Journal are the obituaries. My laughter stops when I read a name of a person I’ve known.
I moved to Union County in 1991 from New York City and was a stranger in a strange land. I managed to stumble into a reporter job for the then Lewisburg Daily Journal and was assigned to cover the Union County Courthouse. I was lucky because that assignment allowed me to get to know the folks who made Union County run.
Jeannie Derr, Diana Weikel and Esther Herman all were serving row officers at the time. A couple of times each week I’d visit their second-floor offices to check the pulse of the county. Each one of them taught me the ins and outs of the county’s operations as well as teaching this city kid a little bit about life in this great valley.
Jeannie was county treasurer, Diana was her assistant and later her successor, and Esther was chief tax assessor. These wonderful people passed away over the last couple of months. Though I hadn’t seen them in a long time, their passing’s saddened me greatly.
Before it was a thing, women ran the government. Ruth Zimmerman was chairwoman of the board of commissioners, Diana Robinson was county clerk, Lorraine M. Lenhart served as recorder of deeds and court clerk while Noel Curtis was the commissioner’s gate keeper.
And a few blocks away, while not a county position, Nada Gray was Lewisburg’s long-time borough manager. I quickly realized that “the gals ran the place” and wrote a news story highlighting this. I miss those days. I miss the women. I miss my friends.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg
———
No to municipal radar
Please contact your state representative, state senator, and the governor, and say to vote no on HB 606. Pennsylvania does not need municipal police radar and LIDAR, moving radar for the state police, or more Philadelphia speed cameras. Does this bill comply with the Pennsylvania constitution?
Speed limits are supposed to be set to the 85th percentile traffic speed. Tickets are then supposed to be given only to egregious violators. In Pennsylvania, speed limits are almost always underposted and many areas ticket people barely over the speed limit. The impact is that we ticket our safest drivers and create situations that may be unsafe.
Pennsylvania allows municipal police to enforce speed limits, so radar is unnecessary. Radar cannot be used in areas with more than one car, since it cannot tell cars apart. It has it’s own set of errors that may occur. Moving radar is even more complex, so will readings be accurate? Radar also fails the Daubert Test.
Radar is desired in order to raise revenue, keep people from using public roads, and by anti-car activists. These people do not understanding traffic engineering or may be inside the revenue stream.
The state actually needs to repeal many blatantly anti-driver laws that were enacted over the past few years. The legality of these could be an issue too.
What people should do is ask the state legislature to pass a law requiring 85th percentile speed limits. No radar bill ever contains this, as it would remove all the profits.
James Sikorski,
Wapwallopen
———
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
