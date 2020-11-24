As 2020 winds down, a popular sentiment is to speed into 2021. After all, this year hasn’t been a highlight for many.
However, there’s plenty to celebrate this year. There are some outstanding achievements that deserve our recognition and we feel it’s great that everyone in the area can share in some pretty spectacular achievements from some of our local student athletes.
On Saturday, the Lewisburg boys soccer team blanked Deer Lakes — the WPIAL Class 2A champs — by a score of 6-0. It marked the fourth state championship for the Green Dragons, to go with titles won in 2000, 2015 and 2016.
This senior-laden group of Dragons has dominated local soccer for years now, and made deep runs in the state tournament since last taking the title four years ago. This year, the Lewisburg boys dominated opposing teams and finished the season unbeaten, and golden in Hershey. They’ve earned their time in the spotlight.
Lewisburg has had a wonderful fall sports season, as the boys cross country team defended their Class 2A title earlier this month. With just two seniors, the Green Dragon harriers have to be favorites to contend for a third-straight title looking ahead to next season.
Warrior Run’s girls cross country team claimed its first-ever state title just over two weeks ago as well. The Defenders have dominated District 4 over the last four years and broke through to take the Class 2A title in a deep and talented field.
Adding to the achievement of these standout student athletes is the fact that they accomplished what they did amid a pandemic, additional rules and regulations and week-to-week uncertainty over the season.
We at The Standard-Journal salute these young standouts and look forward to what these youngsters accomplish going forward. Their accomplishments have proven they have what it takes to become stellar leaders.
