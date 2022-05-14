Watsontown residents certainly have a right to question the sudden departure of police Chief Rod Witherite.
It seems rather odd that his resignation is effective May 16, just one week after it was brought before council for approval.
While residents have the right to question the sudden departure — as they well should — the borough is legally under no obligation to explain as the issue is a personnel matter.
Witherite told our Matt Stulberg he is building a home in Montana, and plans to move there in the next six to 12 months.
In working professionally with Witherite over the last seven years, I am well aware of his passion for Montana. I wish him well as he moves on to the next phase of his life.
But I just have to wonder — along with many Watsontown residents — is there more to his departure than what is being spoken about? What really happened to lead to the sudden exit?
For members of the media, Witherite was great to work with. He was always obliging when I contacted him for any type of story related to law enforcement.
He also made sure the department provided regular press releases regarding incidents. That does not happen with every municipal police department in the Central Susquehanna Valley, and it should.
The borough has vowed to be transparent in its search for the next police chief. I believe it will be. I just hope a leader is hired who will be as open with the media as Witherite was, regarding police incidents.
Not only does it make our job easier, but it gives the department a certain level of transparency with the public.
The new chief must also continue to be supportive of the department's Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Program, which provides hundreds of gifts to children in need in Watsontown and surrounding communities.
A retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper, Witherite clearly had a passion for police work, as well as animals. He was known for taking his horse Sampson to represent the department at multiple community events.
While questions will continue to surround his sudden departure, there is no doubt the department — and the Watsontown community at large — is in good hands.
Lt. Chris Snyder — a U.S. Army veteran who did two tours of duty in Iraq — will serve as the officer in charge until a chief is selected.
Snyder has been recognized for numerous heroics performed both on and off duty, while serving as an officer in Watsontown.
In the fall of 2018, as I was covering a tour bus crash on Route 405 south of Milton, I couldn't figure out why I was witnessing a man who looked like a Watsontown officer — but dressed in street clothes — helping to extricate victims from the wreckage.
I soon realized that it was Snyder. As it turned out, Snyder was driving to Watsontown from work when he heard the emergency dispatch regarding the bus.
Traveling near the area, Snyder jumped right in and started aiding his fellow emergency responders in the rescue efforts.
Snyder's other recognitions include rescuing a girl who was being attacked by a dog, while he was on duty in Watsontown.
In addition to frequent interactions I've had with Snyder, I've also interacted regularly with Watsontown police Sgt. Tim Kiefaber.
I'll admit that I've enjoyed my interactions with both Snyder and Kiefaber over the last several years. Both have a love of police work, a passion for serving the Watsontown community and are always willing to explain the intricacies — and dangers — of their job.
Kiefaber is the handler for the department's drug-detection dog, Mariska. Having such a skilled officer and K-9 in the community is a huge plus for Watsontown.
While my interactions with Watsontown's other full-time officers — Robert Baker, Geoff Noviello and David Podgorney — have been less frequent, I understand they are also good at what they do.
It's good for the community to question Witherite's sudden departure, but Watsontown residents also need to continue supporting the officers who will be putting their lives on the line to serve the community.
