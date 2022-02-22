Here we go again.
An engineering firm has hired by a school district to determine whether or not an upgrade to athletic facilities is needed.
Please. As if any such request would result in an honest evaluation. Has any district administrator or board member heard anything along these lines: “Well ladies and gentlemen, no. Your district does not need turf, nor does it need an all-weather track. There’s a similar facility just five miles east of here. There’s another 12 miles north of here and yet another just 15 miles south.”
Spending is sport these days, pun intended.
Let me note that I get it. Everyone wants the best for their kids.
That said, dozens of millions of dollars will be poured into athletic facility upgrades at each of the four school districts in our coverage area — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run.
Over the last decade new sports fields, stadiums, lighting, turf, tracks, etc. have been approved.
All this, and not one public word about a potential partnership between school districts that share borders only a stone’s throw from one another. Even the distance between Warrior Run and Mifflinburg is only 22 miles. Let’s not forget that we no longer rely on horse and buggies to travel.
Coming from someone who went to a three-year high school with an enrollment larger than entire districts around here... this is pretty silly. My high school had an all-weather track more than 30 years ago, and it constructed that, and a large stadium, without repeatedly raising taxes.
Drive around here and it’s hard to justify such expenditures. None of these schools have championship-caliber football programs, and the drive between Milton and Warrior Run, and Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, is minutes. Hell, a walk would be short for any fit taxpayer. The infrastructure doesn’t support such activity, but that’s another issue altogether.
Yet there’s no discussion at school board meetings, no meetings between superintendents, and no outcry from the public over funding these projects, sure to extend decades into the future.
Everyone wants their kids to enjoy the best in terms of education, and athletics, and that includes facilities. Spending is of no concern, it seems.
Where is the progressive thought, though?
Lewisburg recently approved renovating its track facility. Mifflinburg seems to want new athletic facilities, to include a track and perhaps a turf field.
Discussions are evolving in Sunbury, where Shikellamy wants to update its football field. Turf, it seems, is as trendy, just a bit more expensive.
Seems rational to think that districts so close in proximity and in need of similar facilities would at least explore the option of sharing a mixed, multi-use facility. Seems that would be among the most basic tenets of administrative oversight, especially when it comes to public money.
No. Not here. Not now.
The question, as I’ve repeated for decades, is when?
