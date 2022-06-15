Just when dairy farmers and support groups are increasing their efforts to have whole milk placed back into our schools, and also when we are trying to have more consumers involved with drinking more whole milk, yes, when all these great efforts are helping to have more whole milk be consumed, out of no where (at least for us) I received a phone call from one of my members, making me aware of a poster that is hanging in some Geisinger Hospitals.
On their poster, Geisinger is illustrating certain drinks that are good for you, and some that are not. Guess what Geisinger is saying that you should not drink? One of those drinks is whole milk! Really!
I suppose Geisinger has done many surveys to prove their points. I can count a large number of dairy farmers, and probably thousands of consumers that we have surveyed that feel the opposite of Geisinger.
Let’s start out with this: I’ll soon be 90 years old, and I still drink several pints of whole, chocolate milk every day. I consider my health to be just as good, if not better, than the average person.
When consumers guess my age, they would average about 70. Yes, Geisinger, I drank whole chocolate milk since I was 4 years old and I am still going strong.
Yes, I have kept that “bad” habit since the age of four.
But the best thing I have going for me, is I always drank the milk as it came out of our bulk tank. Imagine, yes, I drank whole milk from my dairy cows, and it was unpasteurized, unhomogenized, unstandardized and certainly not sterilized.
Years ago I visited the training camp in Lake Placid of many our winter Olympic athletes. The trainer said after every work-out session, we want our athletes to consume milk! If milk is okay for our Olympic athletes, it should be more than okay for us!
During the last four years, one of our dairy farmer members had two serious medical procedures. He is just finishing one of them. When it was “chow” time, Ray was always given low-fat milk to drink, which he refused. He insisted they give him real, whole milk (this was not at Geisinger Hospital). I fully realize there are several good hospitals in the Northeast. While we may recognize their worthiness, but in my opinion, they are batting zero on the whole milk issue.
I have another consumer friend named Al Place. He is 94 or 95 years of age. Al grew up on his dairy farm drinking whole milk. Okay Geisinger, our members are requesting to take whole milk off your restricted beverage list.
As I said before, keep taking care of your patients but make sure they have whole milk, white or chocolate, to drink. Your present type of listing milk is unacceptable. The end result of your efforts will mean the demise of more of our family dairy farms. Yes, thousands of our family farmers and many other workers may be forced out of business.
Arden Tewksbury, Progressive Agriculture Organization
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.