The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — any idea the significance?
Well, it’s when fighting stopped between the allies and the Germans on Nov. 11, 1918, during World War I. It’s the day most acknowledge the end of the “war to end all wars.”
President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, a day “to be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”
In May 1938, Armistice Day was declared a legal holiday. In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, the word “Armistice” was replaced by “Veterans.”
This action was taken when veterans service organizations urged Congress to amend the original act to recognize all veterans. Armistice Day to those familiar with the history still carried the weight of honoring those who served and died during World War I.
The events of World War II and the Korean War prompted veterans to seek the subtle change.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day recognizes the patriotism, service and sacrifice of all veterans.
Memorial Day is the day we acknowledge the sacrifice of those who died in service of the United States.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month still holds special meaning to those who remember the history of Veterans Day. In fact, at 11 a.m. each Nov. 11, the national Veterans Day Ceremony is held at the Tomb of the Unknowns. A ceremony is also held at the Memorial Amphitheater, both of which are located at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside Washington D.C.
Veterans Day is the day you should thank a veteran for their service. No matter if that veteran served in combat, during wartime or peacetime, their service to the country and its citizens is to be honored and recognized.
Happy Veterans Day to all of those who took an oath to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.