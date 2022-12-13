As you all are aware, President Biden did or is going to sign a bill setting contract negotiations between the union and railroad companies. He is opening the door to free speech.
In a way, it is a good thing. As a railroad strike, at this time would cripple our economy with inflation being where it is, this would put the icing on the cake, on the other hand, it's taking our free speech away to negotiate. Better yet, opening the door for this time of action against big corporations and unions trying to settle a contact.
This is not good news and will have repercussions if he is allowed to intercede in contract settlements between companies and unions. Can you imagine with a cut in gas (diesel) power trucks cutting their deliveries, and railroads carry so much freight, with those to, what will it do to our economic position? Double what it is now, if not more. We would be in real trouble!
On the subject of striking, no hospitals, care facilities and anything health related should be allowed to strike. As you know when hospital's strike... you see all the nurses out picketing and carrying signs. Who is taking care of those in needs? They're getting less care, if any, because the RN's are out picketing. There getting cut short on the service they are paying for. Insurance companies that are paying for 100% care.
As I said 100% by insurance companies and nursing staff. They can and should find a way to negotiate without going out on strike. These patients are being cut short on their medical care.
Those are my thoughts, especially on the president stepping in and settling a contract. When are the Democrats going to stop ruining our country? Just look at all they have done to work in the opposite of what should be done to help our economy.
Albert Golfieri, White Deer
