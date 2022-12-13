As you all are aware, President Biden did or is going to sign a bill setting contract negotiations between the union and railroad companies. He is opening the door to free speech.

In a way, it is a good thing. As a railroad strike, at this time would cripple our economy with inflation being where it is, this would put the icing on the cake, on the other hand, it's taking our free speech away to negotiate. Better yet, opening the door for this time of action against big corporations and unions trying to settle a contact. 

