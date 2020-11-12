WATSONTOWN - Helen L. Miller, 98, a resident of Watsontown, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Nottingham Village at Northumberland.
Born Saturday, Nov. 7, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Myles A. and Elizabeth (Rishel) Brouse. Helen was the widow of Ralph Miller, who preceded her in death in 1994.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Brent and wife Melissa Miller of Tuttle, Okla., Chad and wife Lori Miller of Quakertown, N.J. and Christie Miller of Watsontown; seven great-grandchildren, Shayna Miller, Owen Miller, Mia Miller, Ava Miller, Kylee Miller, Brady Miller, and Jesse Miller; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Miller.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rich Miller; three brothers, Percy Brouse, Charles Brouse and Paul Brouse; and two sisters, Dora E. McQuay and J. Arlene Crawford.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, from the Galen R. Betzer Funeral Service, 108 N. Main St., Muncy, with Butch Woolsey, pastor of the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mission Fund at the Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
