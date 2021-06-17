Leadership is a rare quality these days, especially in politics.
When I think of leadership, I immediately refer to history and the well-documented efforts of the late Dick Winters, a Pennsylvanian who led by example and without fanfare. Then there’s Nurse Helen Fairchild, for whom the bridge in Watsontown is named, who volunteered for service in World War I and opened eyes to the brutality of combat through her letters home. She died of complications related to cancer after treating so many men who had been gassed during combat in Europe.
There are many others and some had genuine flaws. Lincoln comes to mind. John McCain is another, more recent leader who flustered many and inspired many others. Lincoln and McCain shared the courage of their convictions, and angered many.
One needn’t agree with a leader to respect that leader. Respect is earned. A leadership role may be granted.
The void of leadership in recent years is alarming. There’s little accountability for leaders who make bad decisions. Lying is no longer a detriment to service.
You can support someone for various reasons, all while ignoring characteristics or traits many others may deem disqualifications for a typical leader.
Certainly, President Donald Trump comes to mind.
Many others come to mind, though, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. The two have been divisive figures in American politics for decades.
What bothers me is the right’s assault on left-leaning members of Congress after four years of ignoring the blatant disregard for truth rampant in the Trump White House.
Likewise, the left’s continual assault on those on the right looks childish and shortsighted given the unwillingness to address issues blue leaders ignore, such as crime in cities and rogue members of Congress that do little thinking before speaking.
As Republicans continue to pursue election “reform” they continue to ignore the clear problem of gun violence in America. Both are complex issues, however one seemingly sprouted overnight while the other has been raging for decades.
Democrats are willing to spend us into debt never before seen, or imagined, all while refusing to address the issues that are sending more and more middle Americans away from their party, and more and more urban Americans into suburbia and even more rural parts of America.
These examples go on and on and on.
Part of the problem, from this seat, is the two-party system. Americans are not Republicans or Democrats. They are so much more, however with just two political parties, the powers that be — those with money and power — can easily pull the strings with donations, influence and threats.
Americans seem unwilling, or unable, to turn the tables so that the people, not the parties, wield the power.
Do you really believe people like Pelosi, McCarthy, Schumer and McConnell represent Americans?
There’s been much discussion regarding a more bi-partisan approach to aspects of governance in D.C., however the evidence such a seemingly easy task can be achieved is lacking.
We have the party’s pull to thank for that.
It would be nice to see a groundswell of effort among rank and file lawmakers, including our own Congressman Fred Keller. We remember Keller’s days in Harrisburg, where he was staunchly conservative without the biting edge his Twitter feed espouses these days.
Our lawmakers are paid quite well to represent us, so let’s see them do so. Take care of the issues we truly care about. Speak to us, and hear us, at town halls.
Why can lawmakers spend endless hours debating election reform, but not take care of the endless barrage of harassing spam and solicitous phone calls Americans receive daily? How can lawmakers spend hours parading themselves over several cable news shows, but not put in the hours to achieve progress on issues from cyber security, veterans, infrastructure and spending, to name but a few.
As Americans, we can do better as well. We can stop listening to the absurd, clicking on the illogical and promoting that which we are not well versed. If you dislike Trump, that is fine. What is not OK is attacking Trump while not acknowledging Democrats’ chasm of electoral challenges stemming from poor policy nationwide. If you can’t stand Pelosi, fine. Just don’t attack Pelosi, Biden or Schumer without seeing the absurdity of the current state of politics on the right.
America is not red, or blue, left or right, nor was it ever intended to be.
