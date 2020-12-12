Honoring our veterans
In Mifflinburg our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them. As part of our Veterans Day celebration our yearly benefit aids the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
This year was an amazing success and thanks to all that contributed. A special thank you to Olivia Hall who spearheaded a mid-year collection of craft items that was part of our recent delivery. Our garage was filled with handmade blankets, pillowcases, Christmas cards made by students from three different schools and much more. On top of this we collected $1,400 in gift cards and money that the residents can utilize.
Our Veterans Day celebration was just incredible and thanks again to all that attended our program and the volunteers that made it all happen. Also want to give a public thank you to the Mifflinburg Hotel/Scarlet D for donating the overnight accommodations for the parachute team that landed at our ceremony. Dale, Stacey and the staff are just the best!
Thanks again to everyone for making this a Veterans Day celebration to remember!
Doug Walter,
Lewisburg
