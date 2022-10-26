Out-of-state money influences votes in both parties
There is a difference between votes and money.
Or at least there should be.
The overlap has existed forever, which is unsurprising. When the country was founded, it wasn’t just that white men were the only ones who could vote. They also had to be rich enough to own land, meaning most of the common people were in the same unrepresented boat.
But that changed over the years. More people were given the right to a ballot. As the number of votes grew, the importance of money in campaigning grew.
Today’s issues aren’t like the blatant corruption of Tammany Hall in the 19th century. Instead, the intersection of money and votes is about access and advertising. The dollars raked into a campaign’s coffers are what buy the signs along the road, the messaging on the radio, the pop-ups online and the visuals on TV and streaming services.
In Pennsylvania, that advertising is unavoidable. As one of the most coveted prizes Nov. 8, Pennsylvania has the potential to swing a seat to the Democrats or maintain the seesaw balance in the U.S. Senate. It may be even more critical in Harrisburg. A win one way or the other could see the government solidly GOP or the first back-to-back Democrats in the Governor’s Mansion since David Lawrence left office in 1966.
The race between Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano is heated. Shapiro is polling ahead, according to RealClear Politics, but Mastriano has a dedicated and vocal constituency, especially in the more rural areas that make up the majority of the state’s geography.
And speaking of geography, Spotlight PA has done a deep dive into where the money behind this year’s gubernatorial campaigns has originated, complete with detailed maps. They show massive differences in the number of donors. Since January 2021 through mid-September, Shapiro raised just shy of $51 million. Mastriano drew only a tenth of that, slightly under $5 million.
When it comes to individual donors, Shapiro pulled funds from about 37,000 people. There were 62.75% from Pennsylvania, but the other 37.25% were from out of state — mostly California (2,969), New York (1,733) and New Jersey (851).
Mastriano had just about 9,000 donors. The senator picked up 83% of his donations in state, with the others coming predominantly from California (212), Florida (197) and Texas (143).
The problem is not that donations are being sought or given. It is legal for both parties and all candidates.
That is the issue. Pennsylvania voices should not be diluted, much less drowned out, by money from other states that should be focusing on their own races.
This is a problem for the state Legislature to take up. Maybe whoever wins the governor’s race could encourage that.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
———
Keep ammo away from known felons
State lawmakers who grandstand on gun violence in Philadelphia have yet another chance to do something about it instead.
Gun violence has become numbingly routine in the state’s largest city. But the Sept. 27 murder of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde as he left football practice at Roxborough High School transcended complacency. Four other teens were shot in the ambush but survived.
The shooting also shifted attention from Republican state lawmakers’ nonsensical answer to gun violence. Instead of helping Philadelphia police keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, those lawmakers have launched a political dog and pony show. They want to impeach Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who was re-elected in November 2021 with about 70% of the vote.
Meanwhile, police have identified two suspects and made one arrest in the Roxborough shooting. Yaseen Bivins, 21, who has a felony record, was charged with murder.
Key evidence was a receipt for ammunition that police found in a car that the shooting suspects allegedly used to flee after the shooting.
Under Pennsylvania law, a person with a felony record is not supposed to be able to buy guns or ammunition. Yet police say that Bivins simply walked into a Philadelphia gun shop, which has not been identified, and bought the ammo.
State legislators who purport to be concerned about gun violence in Philadelphia already have precluded the city from adopting ordinances to limit gun sales to one per person each month, to preclude purchasers from buying in quantity and selling the weapons to criminals who cannot buy them. Likewise, legislators have prevented Philadelphia and other cities from requiring gun owners to report when their weapons are lost or stolen — a measure to preclude people from selling guns to criminals and claiming later that they had been lost or stolen.
Legislators in Harrisburg should allow those gun safety measures, and require background checks for ammunition purchases. None of those measures would preclude anyone from lawful gun ownership, but they might save some lives while diminishing political gamesmanship over gun violence.
Scranton Times-Tribune
———
Require hearings to ban books
Pennsylvania school districts have banned at least 459 books this school year, more than districts in every state other than Texas and Florida, according to the literacy advocacy group PEN America.
The subjects most banned are race and gender identity. But the bans are not solely the result of parents’ activism. The bans often are part of an orchestrated national effort. PEN America detailed, for example, advocacy by the Florida-based group Moms for Liberty, which has chapters in 23 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
The report found that, by the end of June, 138 school districts in 32 states had banned 2,532 books by 1,261 authors, 290 illustrators and 18 translators. The districts include 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students.
In Pennsylvania, the Central York School District alone has banned more than 400 books. Other Pennsylvania districts that have banned books include East Stroudsburg Area, Downingtown Area, Eastern Lancaster County, Elizabethtown Area, Fairview, Franklin Regional, Kutztown Area, North Penn, Pennridge and Wissahickon.
Pennsylvania adheres to the American tradition of localized school administration, paying for epic inefficiency to do so. The state has 500 school districts.
That also adheres to the philosophy of conservative majorities of the state Legislature, which favor local governance. They should consider how school districts contradict that philosophy by rolling over for nationally orchestrated book-ban campaigns — often over the protests of local teachers and students.
State Rep. Christopher M. Raab of Philadelphia plans a bill that would guarantee public vetting of book bans. It would require a board to conduct two public hearings before voting to ban a book, with mandatory participation by the state Department of Education. The process would require independent moderators, and testimony from professionals with knowledge of the subject book’s content.
The bill wouldn’t prevent any board from banning any book. It would force them to identify those agitating for a ban, and explain how such censorship would advance the education of district students.
Lawmakers of both parties should vote for that open process.
Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.