It’s estimated more than 92 million ballots have been cast ahead of election day in America. That’s more than 2/3 the number cast over the course of the entire 2016 presidential election.
And we still have election day ballots to count.
Needless to say, no one expects to learn the winner Tuesday night, or even Wednesday. If you do, brush up on your history. And, be thankful election officials are committed to getting things right versus making a call too soon.
Pennsylvania has historically had only about 5% of its residents vote by mail. Some estimates have about 2 million votes cast thus far in Pennsylvania.
That’s a massive shift for election officials across the commonwealth. Add to that the fact the legislature has hamstrung their efforts to start counting ballots early.
For years, I’ve used this column to decry the archaic nature of governance in Pa. and now you’re going to see firsthand one of the by-products of that antiquated government. By law, Pa. won’t allow ballots cast ahead of election day to be counted until election day. When asked, the legislature refused.
Election reform in Pa.? It’s warranted, and at this point, necessary. The citizenry deserves it. It’s up the legislature to change the law governing the counting of ballots.
Several counties have already announced officials won’t begin counting ballots there until after the election day tally is complete. Who can blame them?
Barring a landslide result — and it appears that’s highly unlikely — it’s nuts to think we in Pa. will have any idea who won the presidential election in the commonwealth for days, perhaps longer.
And, nothing is wrong with that.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting things right, despite what many out there are saying.
It’s happened before. Remember the election of 2000?
Plenty of people have worked tirelessly to arouse suspicion and cast doubt on the validity of elections this season. Some of the same people did the same thing leading up to the result of the 2016 election.
Americans over history have voted in 58 presidential elections and never before has this level of suspicion been raised. It’s all one sided. It’s kind of like blaming the referee for a loss before the game even got started.
In five of those previous elections, the winner did not claim the popular vote. In none of those cases did any group fight to have the election overturned. Once the votes were counted, the election results were accepted.
Americans have to have confidence in the sanctity of their ballot, no matter what speculation is spread by a talking head, or even elected leader.
Cast your vote today with the confidence that when all the votes are tallied, the winner will be correctly, and confidently, announced.
