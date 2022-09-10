Amendment No. 2 The Right to Bear Arms. Ratified 12/15/1791. A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a new state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The primary justification for Amendment No. 2 was to prevent the U.S. from needing a standing Army. We now have a standing Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. The single most important goal of Founding Fathers was protection from a tyrannical federal government. If a tyrannical federal government controlled the military for use against the states and her citizens, the weapons citizens now possess would be worthless.
Wayne La Pierre C.E.O. of the N.R.A. for decades has told the American people, "The government is coming to take your guns." We are waiting Pierre. Pierre's solution for gun deaths, "The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is do not let him have a gun. Pierre the con artist has received millions from members for the N.R.A. and his lavish lifestyle.
Military assault weapons are designed and manufactured for the military only for the sole purpose of killing the enemy. Innocent civilians, men, women and children are not the enemy. For target practice, hunting and home protection, rifles, shotguns and hand guns are adequate.
Commentary by Brown University Dean of Public Health Emergency Doctor Quote: "The damage from an AR-15 bullet is almost indescribable. It creates gaping holes, it liquefies organs, it is rarely survivable."
Article published May 2022; Institute for health metrics, evaluation, United Nations. "Gun deaths in rich developed countries based on population. 36 countries evaluated." The most notable countries. United States, No. 1, The leader in most gun deaths. Canada No. 5, Italy No. 9, France No. 12, Australia No. 21, Ireland No. 22, Spain No. 24, Germany No. 28, United Kingdom No. 34, and Japan No. 35 has the least gun deaths.
When we have multiple gun deaths, Congress has the same response. It is a mental health issue and our citizens have a constitutional right to bear arms. If it is a mental health issue, extend background checks, give law enforcement time to do their work. Gun sales should be limited to licensed retail gun shops, including sale of parts for making guns. Constitutional Right to Bear Arms. Do citizens have a Right to Life? Time for congress to have moral courage and a sense of decency. Keep our children safe.
William Albertson, Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.