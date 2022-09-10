Amendment No. 2 The Right to Bear Arms. Ratified 12/15/1791. A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a new state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The primary justification for Amendment No. 2 was to prevent the U.S. from needing a standing Army. We now have a standing Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. The single most important goal of Founding Fathers was protection from a tyrannical federal government. If a tyrannical federal government controlled the military for use against the states and her citizens, the weapons citizens now possess would be worthless.

Wayne La Pierre C.E.O. of the N.R.A. for decades has told the American people, "The government is coming to take your guns." We are waiting Pierre. Pierre's solution for gun deaths, "The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is do not let him have a gun. Pierre the con artist has received millions from members for the N.R.A. and his lavish lifestyle.

