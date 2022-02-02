It’s great news that Milton Police Department is seeking to add a social worker to its complement of officers.
It’s a progressive idea, one that is overdue.
Societal challenges are vast for police officers, whether the beat is urban or rural. Adding this element to any police force is not only wise, but prudent. It’s good for policing, and good for the public.
It adds a layer of protection, not only for our valued officers, but the public as well.
Funding for the position will most certainly become a topic, whether now or into the future. Grant funding almost always expires, or is phased out over time.
The solution for long-term viability is simple — make the position a regional one.
We’ve long advocated regionalization of police services, and this is one area where the benefits of regionalization can immediately reach several local communities. If three or more departments joined to fund the position, each would have access to the social worker at what would be minimal impact to local taxpayers.
Such a joint venture may also allow for additional positions. Imagine if Point Township, Milton, Watsontown, Montgomery, Muncy, Mifflinburg and Buffalo Valley each contributed a small amount to fund such positions? The entire area would benefit from having at least one to two social workers on call so that no matter the time of day, the need would be met.
It’s another chance to take a step forward. Hopefully, local government sees the benefit of such an investment.
Looking nationally
Much has been made of two stories making headlines in recent days: The president’s decision to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court and Neil Young’s decision to have Spotify remove his songs from the music streaming platform.
First, let’s address the court. Biden is not the first to tip his hand as to a court appointment. Presidents from both parties have done so.
Watching lawmakers on the right twist and contort themselves trying to defend a no vote before anyone has even been appointed is not only laughable, it’s a disservice to government as a whole.
Biden was wrong to telegraph the move to begin with, but just as with past presidents, it’s a way to appease voters, or entice new ones.
No one in the past had to say they were appointing an old white dude to the court, because... well, it’s just the way things were done. Since the court was established in 1789 there have been just five women appointed.
Get over it people. There are plenty of people qualified for the appointment, Black women included.
Spotify recently granted Neil Young’s wish to have his music removed from the platform due to the rocker’s disagreement over COVID information shared in Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.
This unleashed a slew of censorship arguments. It seems misinformation is not relegated to COVID alone. Neil Young made a choice to remove his music.
What Neil Young did was based on his freedom to do so. It’s his music and he will reap any of the fallout associated with it. Only he stands to lose listeners.
But somehow, people argued it was censorship.
Partisanship does nothing for the people
It’s hard to mention the Republicans and the early attempts at discrediting Biden’s appointment to the court without mentioning some of the lunacy on the left as well.
Killing the filibuster is another hot topic and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has hinted the time may have come to eliminate it due to the inability for the chamber to move on any of the president’s key pieces of legislation.
As much as Schumer may want to rid the chamber of the filibuster to ensure passage of Democrat legislation, he can’t escape his 2005 speech decrying the Republicans’ hints at eliminating the filibuster, hinting then at a “constitutional crisis” and a “doomsday for democracy.”
It’s the dance our elected lawmakers are engaged in though.
McConnell’s integrity is just as dependent upon the politics of the time as well, though. Remember, he allowed the appointment of Merrick Garland to languish for nearly 300 days without even allowing a hearing, much less a vote. It effectively negated then-President Obama his right to appoint a justice to the court.
Then, when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, less than two months prior to the presidential election, McConnell pushed through then-President Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett in record time.
You gotta love partisanship. Imagine a nation governed by those elected to serve the people, not a party.
