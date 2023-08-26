Recently, a reader said, “I can’t understand how you remember things from so early in your childhood.” Conventional wisdom says that some early memories are from what we have heard someone tell. It’s possible some of my memories have come from that method, because my dad was a master storyteller.
But most of my memories are my own. I remember smells, backgrounds, where I was standing or sitting. I remember the textures of stones, trees, horses, cows, and even the road where I walked barefoot, rode my bike and horse and even where I fell down.
The cold of the snow on the hill, the barbed wire fence where I received a deep gash when I fell out of the cherry tree. The cuts, scratches, nails and briers going into my feet and arms. The feel, sounds and smells of things in the barn, and the sheaves of wheat that seemed to push me off the ladder at harvest. I remember my dad coming down from the mow where wheat sheaves were stacked just to see if I was OK.
I remember the feel and temperature of the muddy pond water and the spring water, even more exactly I felt cold and frightened when I fell into the family spring water supply. I recall the size of the piece of cement sidewalk which laid in the back yard when my dad moved it piece by piece to plow a groove from the house to the spring. Then he laid a water pipe so we could have running water in the house. I was sitting on the chantey steps watching my strong dad driving our family pony, Spotty, as she pulled the one plowshare hand plow. He then had to finish the task by hand shoveling to get the ditch below frost level.
When I related this water-pipe story to my dad about 25 years ago, he said he remembered my sitting on the chantey steps because he had to keep an eye on me to be sure I was OK. He told me the month and year in which he did this, and I was only 16 months old. I was 26 months old when I fell into the spring (mentioned above.)
I had seen the men take a “dipper” they used to pull water out of that spring when they were working. I walked away from the barn at milking time, took the dipper and reached in for a drink. The full dipper was too heavy to pull out, and I was pulled in. My Uncle Glenn had been sent to find me. He pulled me from the spring.
At age 5, my cousin Helen, also 5, (her family lived with us for a year) was hitting me a lot. I never defended myself, but went away in tears. My dad taught me how to hit her back. I could, this very day, take you to the spot in the yard where my dad hunched down and taught me how to make a fist and show it to her, then hit her with the other fist. He had told me after that lesson he didn’t want to hear of her ever hitting me again. She remembers this too and that she was often hitting her brothers too.
I am so happy my parents didn’t need to go outside with me to play. I never had to ask another person what to do. I wrote some things about my adventures from time to time. But I know my somewhat independent spirit comes from being alone to play outside. I often pretended to be a Sunday School teacher also (one of my life’s hopes) using my expired Sunday School lessons.
I’d like to comment on the wisdom of my mother who talked to me about being in agreement (in the future) with my husband on spiritual things. She was right! The Bible says that Believers in Christ are not to be “unequally yoked,” in this case marriage, but it also includes certain business affiliations and community matters. My mother and the Bible never taught or excused living with your “partner” before marriage.
I’m glad for those teachings. My dear late husband Paul and I were equally yoked spiritually. And now God has blessed me with my husband Don, who also shares the same spiritual beliefs. We want to always love the Lord God first and foremost in our lives. It’s like a love triangle. God is the center for both of our lives. We both have early memories of the Lord working in our lives. How about you?
I suppose these good and vivid memories are what helps me in writing this kind of column. I always hope your own fond memories come to mind as I tell about mine.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
