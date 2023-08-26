Recently, a reader said, “I can’t understand how you remember things from so early in your childhood.” Conventional wisdom says that some early memories are from what we have heard someone tell. It’s possible some of my memories have come from that method, because my dad was a master storyteller.

But most of my memories are my own. I remember smells, backgrounds, where I was standing or sitting. I remember the textures of stones, trees, horses, cows, and even the road where I walked barefoot, rode my bike and horse and even where I fell down.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

