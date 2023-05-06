Sometimes when you solve one mystery, it just leads to an even deeper mystery. At least, that was the case when our pastor asked my wife JoAnn and me to make sure all the doors to the church were securely locked after the Saturday late-afternoon Vigil Masses.
Apparently, someone was finding a way into the church. Nothing appeared to be missing. However, usually it’s a concern when you discover someone has been in your supposedly locked church. That mystery did not remain for long.
The after-hours visitor turned out to be a parishioner who was in his 90s. He would apparently leave his assisted living home after hours and make his way back to his parish church.
The next mystery was “why?”
Another parishioner and I had an opportunity to find out why when sent to lock up the church in the twilight of evening during the nearby summer church festival. During a quick check, the mysterious church-goer was discovered curled up and sleeping peacefully in one of the pews in the darkened church.
After gently awaking him, we took him to his assisted living home and turned him over to the supervisor who was perplexed how or when the church visitor had left the facility.
I never had a chance to ask him why he kept returning to church “after hours.” He might not have been able to tell me the answer to the question at that point of his life. He might not have known himself. Maybe, it reminded him of his wife who left him a widower. Maybe, it brought back memories of attending Mass with his family and getting acquainted with God.
A year or so later, he went to his eternal reward after a long life well-lived. Perhaps, if I live my life as it should be lived in love with God and service to others, I will have a chance to ask him. Until then, my best guess is that his after-hours church visits made him feel closer to God who loved him so much.
