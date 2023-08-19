Hats off to the staff of The Standard-Journal: Kevin Mertz for printing my editorial, Jim Diehl for his follow up article. The BVRA and especially Char Gray for getting "the job done." The pickleball court lines are back on the newly resurfaced tennis courts in Lewisburg. Kudos to all involved. Perhaps more appropriately the tennis/pickleball courts can now be used by all of us.
Thank you,
