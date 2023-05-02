Over the last several years — and particularly in recent weeks — The Standard-Journal has extensively covered the story of Army Pvt. Horace Middleton.
Middleton, who was from Northumberland, was killed July 12, 1944, in Burma, while serving during World War II. His remains weren’t identified until 2019, through modern DNA technology.
On Saturday, April 22, Middleton was finally laid to rest — next to his parents and other family members — in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery.
Following the ceremony, a Milton-based nonprofit organization posted on social media that it wasn’t aware the service would be taking place.
To me, this emphasizes the importance of subscribing to and reading your hometown newspaper.
Had individuals involved with the nonprofit making this statement been regular readers of The Standard-Journal, they would’ve been well aware it was taking place, and they would’ve known Middleton’s amazing story.
Anyone involved with a business, nonprofit, church or any other entity needs to subscribe to and read their local newspaper. In addition, anyone who is in any way community minded must read The Standard-Journal.
It’s important to be in touch with the community in which you live, or conduct business.
Through an interview process with prospective new newsroom employees last year, one thing we constantly stressed was that those who read The Standard-Journal are going to find news stories major networks aren’t covering.
National news entities aren’t coming to upper Northumberland or Union counties to cover school board meetings, council meetings, high school sporting events or any other event or news story taking place in the community.
If you are going to be active in the community, you need to be informed about the community you are in. There is no better way to be informed than by subscribing to your local newspaper.
We pride ourselves on offering unbiased (except on the opinion page, which is just for that, opinions) coverage of local news stories.
By writing this, I realize I am “preaching to the choir,” so to speak. If you are reading this, you likely understand the importance of reading your local newspaper. For that, I say thank you.
By purchasing your hometown newspaper, you are supporting employees who are living in and raising families in the local community.
You are also supporting local journalism, and a local business. Again, thank you. We value our readers, and our advertisers, and ask that you support the local businesses which understand the value of advertising in their local newspaper.
I would like to extend a personal offer to any local business, nonprofit or any community-minded business, entity or individual. If you do not already subscribe to The Standard-Journal, we will provide you with a free two-week trial.
We think you will like what you find, and that you will sign on as a subscriber. Simply call our office, at 570-742-9671, and tell whomever answers the phone you read this column and would like to start receiving The Standard-Journal — either for a two-week trial, or by immediately purchasing your subscription.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
