Many of you have already experienced a cruise. Reflect on your events as I write a few of mine. I only went on two cruises except for short ones such as on the Susquehanna River at Williamsport, on the Hiawatha several times. Once at the inlet of Baltimore Harbor for a historical cruise at Fort McHenry about the Star Spangled Banner.
On one, of only two cruises on the Atlantic we went to the Bahama Islands and Key West. Everything was going fine until we got rough water the last full day. My motion sickness pills didn’t work, and I missed the “Fun Day at Sea.” I was not alone. Many were ill that final day.
Note on this next point, I am not comparing a day of motion sickness with the effects of a real Hell as described in the Bible. But this thought came to me while I was ill. I have heard people in my lifetime who have said, “Hell won’t be so bad, I’ll have lots of company.”
When a person is suffering great pain, it is no comfort that others are suffering also. Even if they would be in the same vicinity, everyone having pain and mental anguish does not make a setting for a party.
The first six days on the cruise were perfect, including a safe drive to Charleston, S.C. Our first night in the dining room, we became acquainted with our able and friendly table servers at our assigned nightly table.
Arthur was from the Philippines, Dejon from Croatia and the head waiter, Krisimir, from Bulgaria. Krisimir is married to a Brazilian. She and their 2-year-old daughter live in Brazil.
Cruise boat employees work continuously for six to nine months with no time off, except their daily release time. After ship time, they can have two to three months off. Krisimir said it is difficult with a family. Even others, with whom I spoke, said it is difficult to live the two different lives. Krisimir said he receives an adequate salary to care for his family.
Krisimir also said there is another advantage. Employees can continue their education via the internet while on the ship. He doesn’t plan to do this all his life. They work hard and they stay very slim. Though they work with food constantly, he said, he only eats what is necessary to “not be hungry.” All the workers, without exception, are slim. I can’t imagine being around the abundance and delicious foods without overeating.
Besides learning many things about “our boys,” we learned some geography and pronunciation cues as well. Just learning to say their names was an education.
I got to talk with Krisimir about Jesus Christ and the Bible. He didn’t understand (he said so) what I was talking about. Actually, he was a good illustration of someone who lives like a Christian without knowing Jesus. He was not only friendly and helpful; but in conversation, I learned that he lived the Bible verse. “Be content with that which you have,” (without awareness of the verse).
He was so thankful for a job where there is so much competition. He is thankful his wife and child can be near her family in Brazil, thankful his parents still live and that he gets to see them once a year in Bulgaria (his home). But the question is: Thankful to whom?
He had a gentle, practical and thankful attitude. Anyone who spends time with him can see those qualities. So yes, non-believers in Jesus Christ are often nice people. They can have the same qualities as Christians. But the Bible says, “Without shedding of blood (Jesus perfect Blood) is no forgiveness of sin,” Hebrews 9:22. “All have sinned and come short of the Glory of God.” Romans 3:23.
We often see these nice people. It’s sometimes hard to see them as “sinners.” And many people say, I’m as good as the next person.” But where we need to look is into the Bible which clearly states that no person is perfect, except the Holy Son of God, Jesus Christ.
Before I became a believer in Jesus Christ as Savior, I went to church, did good things and tried to keep my secret sins—secret. But I knew that I was far from perfect.Then I became a Child of the King, that is: Believed in my heart that Jesus died for my punishment for sin, I repented and asked Jesus to be my personal Savior. I thank God for loving and forgiving me.
For this reason, I never need to worry about being alone. There will be no illness in Heaven. Our faith is not just “pie in the sky” though. We have the blessing of knowing God’s presence every day in our lives.
Happy Birthday today, Vivian and Noel.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.