Many of you have already experienced a cruise. Reflect on your events as I write a few of mine. I only went on two cruises except for short ones such as on the Susquehanna River at Williamsport, on the Hiawatha several times. Once at the inlet of Baltimore Harbor for a historical cruise at Fort McHenry about the Star Spangled Banner.

On one, of only two cruises on the Atlantic we went to the Bahama Islands and Key West. Everything was going fine until we got rough water the last full day. My motion sickness pills didn’t work, and I missed the “Fun Day at Sea.” I was not alone. Many were ill that final day.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.