During his State of the Union address, President Biden commented that members of the Republican party wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. This was met with a resounding chorus of boos with one Republican Congressperson even shouting “LIAR!”
In the negotiations leading to the agreement to increase the debt ceiling, House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) clearly stated that changes to Social Security and Medicare were “off the table.”
Now, only weeks after ratifying the debt ceiling legislation, Republican members of the House are showing their true intent, which has been a goal of the party for many years. The proposal outlined by the Republican Study Committee (RSC) would raise the Social Security retirement age, privatize Medicare and further slash taxes for the rich.
The RSC proposal would gradually raise Social Security’s full retirement age — the age at which people are eligible for full Social Security benefits — to 69, up from the current level of 67 for those born in 1960 or later, resulting in an overall reduction in benefits.
Not surprisingly, the proposal also rules out any options for raising revenue, such as requiring billionaires to contribute even a penny more. Currently, just the first $160,200 of wage earnings are subject to Social Security’s payroll tax, allowing the rich to stop contributing to the program early each year.
The RSC budget plan also targets Medicare by converting it to a “premium support model” that would give beneficiaries a voucher to pay a portion of whatever private insurance plan they could find. In addition, disability beneficiaries would be forced to wait five years (instead of the current two) before becoming eligible for Medicare benefits.
To add insult to injury, the RSC proposal calls for additional massive tax cuts for the wealthy by proposing a permanent extension of the individual tax provisions of the 2017 Trump-GOP tax law which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would add $2.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. The proposal also demands work requirements for “all federal benefit programs” and calls for a repeal of Inflation Reduction Act provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and capping the cost of insulin.
While not a member of the RSC, House Speaker McCarthy has also signaled his intentions to pursue cuts to Social Security in the coming months by setting up a “bipartisan commission” that would propose changes to the program. Because Republicans know how politically toxic their plans to gut Social Security and Medicare are, they are attempting to get Democrats involved to share the blame for any cuts proposed by this commission.
Everyone should contact their legislators and tell Republicans to oppose this RSC proposal and tell Democrats to refuse to participate in McCarthy’s attempt to spread the blame.
David B. Kyle, New Columbia
Julia and Jonathan
Growing up in the days of a TV antenna and a handful of channels I, continually get amazed at where we are technology wise. Recently, I had the pleasure of attending a high school graduation in the comforts of our home while sitting on the couch. A number of years ago I was a big buddy at the children’s cancer camp held at Camp Victory.’
Two of the kids from the first year I assisted graduated this year from Wyoming Valley West High School. I am not sure who all was involved in making the live stream available but I would like to publicly thank them.
It allowed me to see Jonathan give his incredible speech as class president, along with seeing he and my special angel Julia get their diplomas.
Growing up on the farm in Mazeppa during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, we thought it was big stuff just to have a transistor radio hanging from handle bars of our bikes.
I still don’t understand many aspects of my laptop, much less my smartphone. Thankfully I did master the simple link to the live stream and got to witness them take that big step from their school days onto that long and winding road we call life.
Doug Walter, Lewisburg
