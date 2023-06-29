The Class of 2023: In their own words

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Mifflinburg Area School District Salutatorian Payton Derr.
Change is scary in any aspect of life. We are afraid of the unknown. We are afraid to fail. We get comfortable with our everyday routines and schedules and find discomfort when they change. If you know me, you know that all-star cheer has been my entire life for the past 16 years. Once I reached high school, I started to fear how lost I was going to feel without the sport that shaped me into the human I am today. Similar to many of my classmates who also play sports, we dedicate all of our time and effort into pushing ourselves to be the best we can be, both for ourselves and our team. We have put in countless hours of practice and extra work. Allstar cheer is my safe space, and all I have known since I was two and a half years old. Thinking about how I won’t be practicing for hours at the cheer gym every night of the week, spending my extra time tumbling, and stressing over my routines and performances, is difficult to process since those actions were a part of my daily schedule.
As athletes, we are so passionate about our sport that without it, we often do not know what to do with ourselves. In all sports, athletes work hard, overcome obstacles, have positive successful moments that make us smile and cry tears of joy. We also have those heart-wrenching moments that make us cry for hours at a time because of the disappointment. We experience setbacks where we have to decide whether we want to learn and move on from them or not. Through cheerleading, I have learned how to cope with a variety of difficult situations and people. I have acquired knowledge on life lessons that will help me be a successful adult for both myself and society. I developed time-management skills, which were crucial in balancing practices, schoolwork and traveling for competitions, while also enjoying time with family and friends. Sports shape many of us into the young adults that we are today.
My cheerleading career was definitely not full of roses. I experienced bullying, betrayal, disloyal teammates, cruel parents, social media negativity, and many more heartaches that brought my motivation down. There were times when I wanted to give up and quit on myself because I felt like I wasn’t good enough for others. Devoting my whole life to a small cheer gym in Winfield Pennsylvania is one of my proudest moments, as well as one of my saddest. The hatred in this world is sometimes hard to see, but in sports, hatred and jealousy become quite obvious to the human eye. People would tell me that I only receive recognition and awards because my parents own the gym, not because of my hard work and talent. Comments on social media would say, “cheer isn’t even a real sport.” Other gyms in our area and individuals who used to be my “friends’’ would spread negative comments about me, my parents, and the gym to others who would relay the information back to me. It is difficult to not take these actions and comments to heart, especially when they sometimes come from your peers. Ultimately though, these moments made me stronger both physically and mentally, and now I am committed to the D1 University of Kentucky cheer team with a scholarship.
All of our hard work, obstacles, good times, bad times, live and learn moments culminate in walking across this stage. But, it’s not the end of our stories. It’s instead, the beginning of something bigger and better that is waiting for us on the other side. Every tear, ounce of pain, and drip of sweat all leads up to that one final moment, in my case, my one final time on the stage. When that final moment was over for me, I felt lost and unsure on where I was supposed to go from there. In reality, that moment was just another milestone that I crossed in my life. This medal that I am wearing around my neck means so much more than a third place finish at the Cheerleading Worlds. To me, this medal represents my whole life. All of the negativity that I persevered through, the countless hours of practices, multiple years of traveling, being a role model to younger athletes, making lifelong friendships across the country, and most importantly, my commitment to my parents’ gym whom my parents give their all too, is what this medal means to me. In all-star cheerleading, it is common for highly skilled and talented athletes to move across the country, away from their family, to be a part of the “big, worlds-winning gyms.” I am thankful every day that I never made the decision to make that move because I had everything I could ever need for the past twelve years right here in my hometown with the best support system.
Today, as we end another milestone in our lives, remember that all the successes, struggles, happiness, tears, confidence, and fears, have all played a part in shaping our futures. Hold onto and learn from the past, live your fullest in the present, and be ready to tackle anything your future holds. To my fellow 2023 classmates, let’s go make our mark on the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.