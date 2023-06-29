The Class of 2023: In their own words

Payton Derr

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Mifflinburg Area School District Salutatorian Payton Derr.

Change is scary in any aspect of life. We are afraid of the unknown. We are afraid to fail. We get comfortable with our everyday routines and schedules and find discomfort when they change. If you know me, you know that all-star cheer has been my entire life for the past 16 years. Once I reached high school, I started to fear how lost I was going to feel without the sport that shaped me into the human I am today. Similar to many of my classmates who also play sports, we dedicate all of our time and effort into pushing ourselves to be the best we can be, both for ourselves and our team. We have put in countless hours of practice and extra work. Allstar cheer is my safe space, and all I have known since I was two and a half years old. Thinking about how I won’t be practicing for hours at the cheer gym every night of the week, spending my extra time tumbling, and stressing over my routines and performances, is difficult to process since those actions were a part of my daily schedule.

