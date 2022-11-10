I’m always learning! In fact, Miss Donna won’t let me stop! That’s the teacher in her if you know what I mean. So, fall is the time for harvesting and there’s lots of fun things to do. And just what is it that I’ve been learning? I thought you would never ask.
October was a busy Curly and Miss Donna month, but I had to sit out some of the events. Patience is what I am learning now and for bouncy me that is very difficult. You see, Miss Donna had to revisit Evangelical Community Hospital and we missed presenting two programs because she had to go back and stay. So, there I was stuck on her desk at the puppet home at 11 E Third St., Watsontown. The doctor gave her instructions to “proceed with caution.” Now caution and Miss Curly do not go well together. You know, bouncy, bouncy, bouncy. That’s me. But I’m learning. God is teaching Miss Donna to be patient. That means a little less bounce!
Well, Miss Lisa Derr (general manager) shared that one of the programs was in a barn in Lewistown and the children there had a blast! She even took bags of supplies along for children to make puppets! And I missed it all! My spot at the Puppet Home certainly can be quiet! Miss Lisa has learned so much about being a leader, and she was able to “spread her wings” without Miss Donna. AND she did great!!!! Praise God!
Then, can you believe I had to sit out “Light the Night” at the puppet gome, too? Yes, over 200 people of various ages visited that night to partake in free food, games, crafts, a barrel train ride, and even tour the building. They were having so much fun! Volunteers from Community Mennonite Fellowship Youth Group, First Baptist (Milton) youth, Berean Bible Study (Christ Wesleyan Church), board members, Thrivent Action Team members and our barrel train volunteers (Pete and Janet) all came together to help. I was getting antsy on Miss Donna’s desk. Then I heard a mother ask about having a birthday party at the puppet home. Well, that was music to Miss Lisa’s ears, and she took the mother on a tour. Just think- No games and prizes to prepare! Just bring the food, gifts, or anything else and leave the rest up to Kingdom Kidz! Now that’s a deal to bounce about!!! The cost you ask? Simply a donation to Kingdom Kidz! Wow! Yep, our SafeKidz program is a winning situation for any parent! And it’s growing! Once kids come and see what’s at the Puppet Home, they want to come back.
And then there are the special Saturdays each month that I get to greet children and listen to the fun. Each month there is a free movie and a puppet show. Oh, I’m learning so much about children and how they love to spend quality time with their parents, grandparents, guardians, etc. At the Puppet Home they can do just that. I appreciate the calm, loving atmosphere that is here. It’s peaceful and fun. There’s lots that children can do and learn. There’s that word again, Learn! The cost is only $7, or you can call the office and ask for a free voucher! The monthly movies are free. If you are coming for a puppet show and activities, it’s $7 for the afternoon. And if you are coming for the movie and activities, it’s $7. Again, 2 and younger are free. Now that’s a deal. You will go home with a bag full of your own creations and lots of memories. Oh, my curls are in the air!!! Yes, I’m bouncing again. Oh, I’m learning so much about what children love to do. Remember, a free voucher allows children to do everything at no cost.
I’ve learned so much about listening to God’s voice through these 22 years of building Kingdom Kidz into what God has wanted it to become. From five volunteers, a small PVC pipe stage, boombox, and 10 puppets in 2000 to a puppet home with all these activities. And now we are praying for Miss Lisa to have the vision in the coming years! It will be amazing to see where God leads and wants her to do. I’ll be learning right along with her!
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too! Oh, I almost forgot! Dec. 16 there will be a special kids’ craft night for children of all ages to make Christmas gifts for their friends and family! It’s free thanks to a Thrivent Action Team member. Wow! Bouncy, bouncy, bouncy!
Miss Donna will appreciate your prayers for the surgery on Nov. 28, recovery and healing! It will be another learning situation for her. And me, too!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
