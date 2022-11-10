I’m always learning! In fact, Miss Donna won’t let me stop! That’s the teacher in her if you know what I mean. So, fall is the time for harvesting and there’s lots of fun things to do. And just what is it that I’ve been learning? I thought you would never ask.

October was a busy Curly and Miss Donna month, but I had to sit out some of the events. Patience is what I am learning now and for bouncy me that is very difficult. You see, Miss Donna had to revisit Evangelical Community Hospital and we missed presenting two programs because she had to go back and stay. So, there I was stuck on her desk at the puppet home at 11 E Third St., Watsontown. The doctor gave her instructions to “proceed with caution.” Now caution and Miss Curly do not go well together. You know, bouncy, bouncy, bouncy. That’s me. But I’m learning. God is teaching Miss Donna to be patient. That means a little less bounce!

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

