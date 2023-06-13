The Amish Cook

I awoke and glanced around the room. The soft purple nightlight glowed over the sleeping children. We were in Maryland staying at the home of the Imran Razvi family, where we had come to spend a couple days to learn more about caring for little hearts who have gone through adoption.

I crept out of bed and carefully pulled back the shade. The scene meeting my eyes brought even a deeper sense of tranquility. Dozens of sheep contentedly grazed in the fields, horses munched their breakfast, and beyond were amazing mountains. I soaked in the daybreak beauty.

