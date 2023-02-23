In November of 2003, the Union County World War II Honor Roll was dedicated in Mifflinburg and truly is the hidden treasure of our region.
The monument contains the 2,260 names of those who served from our county. The reason this even exists is because of the effortsof Drew Machamer and Al Hess. We are already making plans for the 20th anniversary this fall and most appropriately our speaker is a Mifflinburg native, Missy Weidensaul. As we prepare for our celebration we are hoping to locate any surviving World War II veterans whose names are on the monument. Should you know of anyone that is still alive and remembered on the Union County World War II Honor Roll please contact us at mazeppa@ptd.net or 570-713-8919. Sadly, in the past year, we have lost more than a dozen of our heroes but we do know of at least one that is still with us.
