Pennsylvania drivers have a whopping 1-in-54 chance of hitting a deer every time that they drive, according to data collected by car insurance companies in 2021.
Luckily, there is a solution to obtain safer roads that benefits both drivers and deer. Wildlife corridors are pathways created to allow animals to safely travel from one habitat to another. An example of this would be over or underpasses built on roads where collisions with deer are most common. These corridors would be planted with native flora in order to encourage animals to cross safely at these locations, rather than risking a treacherous journey across busy roads.
Furthermore, it allows wildlife populations to interact with each other and increase genetic and biodiversity. This would be beneficial to Pennsylvania drivers as well, as decreasing the risk of collisions with deer consequently decreases the risk of damaging your vehicle and having to pay insurance costs. It is urgent that Pennsylvanians contact their state leaders to take this step to help to create safer roads, while also improving our environment and protecting wildlife.
Alexandra Rivera, Lewisburg
